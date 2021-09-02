Horizon Forbidden West Pre-Orders are Live With 4 Editions

Guerrilla Games’ highly anticipated game Horizon Forbidden West, is finally available for pre-order starting today with 4 editions that should meet every fans’ budget and needs.

Horizon Forbidden West Standard Edition will of course only include the base game without any special rewards. However, if you do pre-order the standard edition, you will receive the Nora Legacy Outfit, as well as the Nora Legacy spear. The game’s PS4 edition will cost players $59.99, and the PS5 edition $69.99.

Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition will cost you an extra $10, but it should be well worth your money. The special edition will include a steel bookcase, a mini art book, a digital soundtrack, plus the Nora Legacy Outfit, and the Nora Legact Spear.

Horizon Forbidden West pre-orders are live now. Continue Aloy’s journey with full details on the Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector's Edition, pre-order bonuses, and more: https://t.co/1R8ikEpmNb pic.twitter.com/3PGHpHCHdN — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2021

Horizon Forbidden West Collector’s Edition will include all the previous rewards, plus a whole lot more. It will also include the Tremortusk and Aloy statues, Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book, photo mode unlocks, Carja Behemoth Elite outfit, Carja Behemoth Short Bow, Nora thunder Elite outfit, Nora Thunder Sling, Apex Claustrider Machine Strike piece, and a Resources pack. This edition will cost you however a whopping $199.99.

Finally, the Horizon Forbidden West Regalla Edition will include all previous rewards, plus a bit more. It will also include a Replica Focus, a Focus stand, two art cards, a Clawstrider Machine Strike piece, and a Sunwing Machine Strike piece. This edition will cost you a bit more at $259.99.

Horizon Forbidden West is the follow-up to the highly acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn. Players play as Aloy, a motherless child that is shunned by her tribe and on a mission to prove herself in a post-apocalyptic world where animal-like machines are alive and pose a constant and imminent threat to humanity.

Horizon Forbidden West is coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18, 2022.