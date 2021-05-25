Horizon-Forbidden-West-State-of-Play-Announced-For-Later-This-Week

Horizon Zero Dawn was released back in 2017 and was one of the most successful new IPs of the generation for PlayStation, leaving people very excited for where the new franchise could go moving forward. Everyone knew a sequel was coming, which was officially announced during the PlayStation 5 reveal event last summer as Horizon Forbidden West. One of the biggest surprises was that it was slated as coming in 2021 and PlayStation is now ready to give us some more information about the game with a dedicated State of Play event focused on the game announced for later this week.

This announcement came courtesy of the official Playstation Blog, which revealed that there will be a Horizon Forbidden West State of Play taking place this Thursday, May 27 at 2 pm PT. The big deal with this State of Play is that it will be giving us the first gameplay reveal for the game so far.

The State of Play will be about 20 minutes long, with about 14 minutes of it being gameplay that was directly captured on PS5. It would be assumed that the remaining time will just be the developers at Guerilla Games talking about the game itself or perhaps they are not counting any of the in-game cutscenes at all. Either way, I’m sure we’ll get some sort of new story cutscene to help set the stage.

Horizon Forbidden West is slated to release later this year for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.