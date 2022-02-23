Horizon Forbidden West Update 1.05 Patch Notes: HDR and Progression Bug Fixes

Update 1.05 has arrived for Horizon Forbidden West, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Horizon Forbidden West launched to rave reviews earlier this month, but the game has its fair share of technical issues. Most of them are quite minor and the game is great either way, but this patch irons out the majority of the remaining issues. An HDR bug has been addressed in this update, and multiple progression-blocking bugs have been fixed as well. Here’s everything new with Horizon Forbidden West update 1.05.

Horizon Forbidden West Update 1.05 Patch Notes

KNOWN ISSUES

We are currently looking into several issues reported by the community:

The team is investigating with high priority, several graphical issues reported by players regarding shimmering, sharpening and screen saturation when moving the camera.

Some players are experiencing an issue with infinite loading screens when attempting to load into Melee Pits.

Some players are experiencing an issue where Aloy’s outfit appears blurry in Photo Mode.

Some players are experiencing an issue in main quest ‘Reach for the Stars’ where Aloy can’t interact with a machine carcass, blocking progression.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘Reach for the Stars’ where reloading a certain auto-save after completing the first quest could block progression.

Fixed an issue during interlude ‘The Eye of the Earth’ where Aloy could fall out of the world after skipping a cinematic.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘Cradle of Echoes’ where Varl would wander off on a reload from save.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘The Sea of Sands’ affecting several grapple points.

Side Quests and Errands

Fixed an issue in side quest ‘Blood Choke’ where Atekka would appear to fall out of the sky.

Fixed a progression issue in side quest ‘In The Fog’ related to fast travel during the quest.

Fixed an issue in errand quest ‘Night of Lights’ where a pullable box could get stuck and block the quest progression.

World activities

Fixed an issue where Relic Ruin: The Daunt could not be started in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue in salvage contract The Greenswell: Plowhorn and the Plants where an optional objective could not be completed if the required item was sent to the player stash.

A rogue Tallneck near The Stand of the Sentinels that would sometimes change the direction of its route has been disciplined.

Gameplay fixes

The Second Chance skill should now work correctly.

Fixed an issue where the camera had an unintended position when using certain weapon techniques.

General fixes

Image oversharpening in HDR mode has been corrected.

Fixed an issue where some settlements would stream in, then stream out in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the HUD would flicker when the player performs a loot action.

Fixed an issue where rapidly opening and closing the map could cause graphical anomalies.

Fixed an issue where Aloy’s animation would sometimes jitter rapidly when climbing after picking up a plant has been fixed.

Fixed a global issue where the direction of Aloy’s gaze, or that of certain NPCs, was incorrect.

Fixed several instances where Aloy, NPCs or enemies could get stuck in geometry.

Fixed an issue where roads and icons on the map would sometimes appear with a delay.

Fixed several streaming issues and unintended loading screens.

NPCs that seemed to suffer from insomnia and would gather in large groups at night in settlements should act more naturally now.

Petra will no longer teleport into her seat inside the Chainscrape brewery if followed immediately after the initial conversation with her.

Crash fixes

Fixed several crashes.

Other

Various performance improvements.

Various other minor fixes and cosmetic improvements.

Even though this update fixes a lot of bugs, there are still some problems with Horizon Forbidden West. Shimmering is still a high-priority known issue and there’s still a progression blocking bug in a mid-game quest that’s stopping players from continuing the main story, but those glitches will be addressed in an upcoming patch. Hopefully, Guerilla can work out what’s causing these problems and get a new update released soon.

If you haven’t jumped into Aloy’s latest adventure, then you can use a neat trick to get the game at a discount on PS5. We loved Horizon Forbidden West, awarding it a score of 4/5 stars in our review. We praised the insane level of graphical fidelity and the engaging combat system, saying “Horizon Forbidden West is a bigger, better game than the original in nearly every way. With tons of engaging side content, a wide array of beautiful biomes to explore, and multiple threatening new machines to take on, there’s a lot to see and do in the Forbidden West.”

Horizon Forbidden West is available now on PS4 and PS5.