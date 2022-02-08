PS5 Players Can Get Horizon Forbidden West Discount With Simple Trick

There is a discount to be had for PS5 players who intends to purchase Horizon Forbidden West and the process of obtaining one rests on Sony’s prior consideration of free upgrades for cross-generation launch titles that were scheduled for their consoles. With the scheduled release date of February 18th soon approaching, so comes the pricing scheme for the game’s pre-order prices. The standard edition of Horizon Forbidden West on the PS4 is set to cost 59.99 US dollars, whilst the respective edition on the PS5 will cost 10 dollars more, at 69.99.

This is par for the course for cross-generation releases, with the edition on the contemporary PS5 costing a bit more than the graphically inferior PS4. This price difference is covered in instances where players have acquired the PS5 and are looking to upgrade their previous gaming library, updating graphics and performance to their highest afford capacities by developers. However, in the case of Horizon Forbidden West which was a designated launch title for the PS5 that got postponed to 2022, the situation is somewhat different. hence, the reason why the following discount is possible.

Due to past promises made by the company, gamers who’s bought the PS4 edition of Horizon Forbidden West can upgrade to the PS5 edition at no extra cost. Taking into account the fact that the PS4 edition can be acquired and accessed by owners of PS5, this essentially equates to a 10 dollar discount for owners of Sony’s most recent console if they are interested in the upcoming third-person action role-playing game developed by Guerilla Games. This free upgrade applies to ps4 versions of the disc as well, though, in such instances the PS5 in question needs to have a disc drive.

For players looking to take advantage of said opportunities using digital storefronts, it is possible for the option of purchasing the PS4 edition of the game to be not available via the built-in game shops of the console. With that in consideration, the safest bet would be to purchase the PS4 edition of the game on the internet-store of Sony, using external web browsers on the computer and or other devices.

The promise in question can still be found on the Playstation Blog to this day, where CEO Jim Ryan ensured consumers and potential customers of the availability of such an upgrade despite the game’s postponement. It is also necessary to point out that there are no dates listed on the post, which makes it difficult to ascertain if the free upgrade is going to stay in place for extended or even an indefinite amount of time past the game’s actual release date. What is important for the time being, however, is the player’s ability to make use of this opportunity to save up on unnecessary expenses whilst furthering their gaming library for the PS5.

Horizon Forbidden West is set to release on the 18th of February 2022, for Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.