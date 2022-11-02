How Big is God of War Ragnarok? Full File Size Explained

God of War Ragnarok is gearing up to be a massive game with a massive file size. With pre-loading starting now, many are wondering how much space they need on their consoles to house God of War Ragnarok. Here is how big the God of War Ragnarok file size is.

God of War Ragnarok File Size Explained

The file size for God of War Ragnarok is 107GB for PlayStation 4 and 84GB for PlayStation 5. The reason why the file size is smaller on PlayStation 5 is because it has better compression technology to help store more games on it.

If you are playing the EU version of God of War Ragnarok, the PlayStation 4 file size is 119GB and the PlayStation 5 is 100GB. This is because the EU version has more local language support options.

If you are on PC, sadly, you won’t be able to download God of War Ragnarok at all just yet. We aren’t sure when God of War Ragnarok is coming to PC, but we know that God of War (2018) has arrived, so it is only a matter of time.

Though those are the file sizes for God of War Ragnarok right now, there will be a day-one patch update that will be an extra few gigabytes. This update will feature some bug fixes, quality-of-life updates, and minor tweaks. Make sure to save some room for that.

If you don’t have enough storage on your PlayStation 5, you can purchase an external storage device. There are multiple options for external PlayStation 5 storage devices, and some are as big as four terabytes. Though God of War Ragnarok doesn’t need anything that big, it is nice to never worry about storage space.

And that is the file size for God of War Ragnarok. Pre-load it as soon as you can and count down the minutes until you can boot up and embrace Ragnarok!

God of War Ragnarok will release on November 9, 2022, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022