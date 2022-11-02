How to Pre-Load God of War Ragnarok: PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

God of War Ragnarok is just days away and you can pre-load it now! If you have pre-ordered a digital version of the game, you can pre-load it now. Here’s how to pre-load God of War Ragnarok.

How to Pre-Load God of War Ragnarok

As mentioned earlier, you can pre-load God of War Ragnarok right now. To do so, you need to have pre-ordered a digital copy of God of War Ragnarok. If you purchased the Collector’s Edition or the Jotnar Edition or are waiting for a physical copy of the game, you’re out of luck when it comes to pre-loading.

To begin pre-loading God of War Ragnarok, simply go to your Game Library on your PlayStation. Then, select purchased games. From there, find God of War Ragnarok, select it, and press download.

And just like that, you’ll pre-load God of War Ragnarok and be ready to go when the game releases on November 9, 2022. Of course, there will be a day-one update that you need to download, but that shouldn’t take long.

Unfortunately, God of War Ragnarok is currently only available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Considering the line in the sand between giant video game companies like Sony and Microsoft, God of War Ragnarok will most likely never come to Xbox consoles.

God of War (2018) did port over to PC earlier this year. With that in mind, we are hopeful that God of War Ragnarok will come to PC in the future. How far in the future, we aren’t sure. Our guess would be in two or three years.

And that is how you pre-load God of War Ragnarok. A timer should be displayed, telling you the exact second you can get into the game and start experiencing Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok will release on November 9, 2022, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022