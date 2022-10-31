God of War Ragnarok PC Release Date: When is a PC Port Coming to Steam?

Fans of the series have been wondering if God of War Ragnarok will ever make it to PC. The previous installment of the game came to PC after a long wait, but the community loved it, so there’s no reason why Ragnarok shouldn’t make its way to PC.

However, Sony Santa Monica—and Sony—has been tight-lipped about it, so it isn’t easy to make a comment about a PC port just yet.

Will God of War Ragnarok Come to PC?

There’s no clear mention of a PC port of God of War Ragnarok at this point in time. However, there are a few hints that prove that a PC port might be in order. The first hint comes in the form of an update in the description on LinkedIn by Jetpack Interactive.

For those who don’t know, Jetpack Interactive is the company that worked on the PC version of the first God of War game. According to the description on their page, they’re still working on the God of War franchise in tandem with Sony Santa Monica. This is the biggest hint that Ragnarok will indeed be coming to PC.

The other hints revolve around the several Sony console-based exclusives that made their way on PC in the past couple of months. From Spider-Man to Last of Us, all these games were assumed to be Playstation exclusives, but they eventually made it to PC. So there’s no reason why Ragnarok won’t make it to PC.

A date revolving around the same, however, is still unclear. Sony might not take another 4 years to bring Ragnarok on PC as they did with the previous God of War game. For now, Ragnarok will just be available on consoles.

For the PC edition, we might see God of War Ragnarok hit Steam and Epic Games potentially in 2023 or at an even later date. But all that is speculation for now. We’ll update this piece as and when we have more information about a possible God of War Ragnarok PC port.

Thor might be making an appearance in God of War Ragnarok. Not only that, the game will see a huge upgrade in terms of mechanics and traversal abilities too!

God of War Ragnarok is available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022