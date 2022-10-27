God of War Ragnarok: All Traversal Abilities Seen So Far

From the various trailers that Sony has revealed, we have seen a lot of different new traversal abilities in God of War Ragnarok. To make God of War Ragnarok’s combat and exploration different from the first game, Sony Santa Monica Studio has been hard at work making new ways to traverse the nine realms. Here are all of the traversal abilities in God of War Ragnarok.

All Traversal Abilities in God of War Ragnarok

Because there have been several spoilers and leaks online, this article will focus on everything that has been showcased in the various trailers that we have seen.

First, it appears that Kratos and Atreus will explore Midgar on a sled pulled by wolves. In God of War (2018), the primary form of getting around the more open areas was by boat. Because God of War Ragnarok starts with all nine realms experiencing Fimbulwinter, the ice and the snow can only be traversed with a sled and wolves.

Of course, we will also experience traversal by boat as well. By the looks of it, there will be multiple open areas to explore since we’ve seen a rocky warm region explorable by boat and the lake of Midgar frozen over and explorable by sled.

There will also be new ways to traverse in combat. A major traversal ability we’ve seen is the Blades of Chaos grappling hook. With the Blades of Chaos, Kratos can throw one blade and pull himself up and towards ledges. There are also times when Kratos can use the Blades of Chaos to swing across a gap. These two traversal methods are brand new to God of War Ragnarok and look to add a lot of diversity to combat and puzzles.

Those are all of the traversal abilities we’ve seen so far in God of War Ragnarok. We are excited to see more and look forward to when the full game is released on November 9, 2022.

God of War Ragnarok will be available on November 9, 2022, on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.