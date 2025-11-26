‘How I catch this stray tho?’: Rihanna discovered a meme account used her photo to prove a point about girlfriends, now the singer left a comment that broke the internet

Rihanna just showed that nothing gets past her. She replied to a popular meme that used a close-up photo of her face to make a point about girlfriends. The nine-time Grammy winner, who is 37 years old, left a comment on the Instagram post three days after it was shared, asking, “How I catch this stray tho?”

According to People, the meme was posted on Instagram by the popular account “fembase,” which has 543K followers. This post was saying that “Women don’t realize how much their boyfriends love ‘bad’ photos of them.” This is a really interesting idea, and the account used Rihanna’s face as the background to support the claim.

The photo they picked was a very zoomed-in shot of the singer performing at the V Festival in 2011. This image was taken on August 21, 2011, at Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex, Britain. If you remember that time, Rihanna had big red curly hair and beautiful smokey eye makeup. She wore a low-cut denim button-down shirt with several layers of chains and pearls around her neck.

This photo captures something real about awkward moments

The image is actually quite well-known because it went viral back then for showing a scar on her chin that people hadn’t noticed before. Where that scar came from has never been publicly explained, but it definitely makes the photo feel more real and honest. The singer has this perfectly confused look on her face in the shot, which makes it a perfect choice for a meme about awkward candid moments.

When the Diamonds singer saw the post, she didn’t just scroll past it. She left that now-famous comment. Her simple question, “How I catch this stray tho?” completely set social media on fire. Fans were quick to react, and you can see why this blew up. One user wrote, “It’s Rih commenting for me 🤣🤣🤣 I screamed when I saw it.” Just like what a dog really thinks, sometimes unexpected discoveries catch us completely off guard.

The meme account wasn’t just trying to be funny. They included a long caption explaining the text about “bad” photos that was placed over the image. They said that many men are drawn to candid or “imperfect” photos of their girlfriends. They claim that these images feel more real and personal than very polished shots, which is a great point.

Rihanna reacts to an Instagram post claiming men prefer “bad” photos of their girlfriends.



"How I catch this stray tho?" pic.twitter.com/WGQ00TTaRB — Complex (@Complex) November 26, 2025

The appeal, according to the post, comes from emotional connection rather than looks. Seeing natural expressions or unfiltered moments often makes feelings of closeness and love stronger. The account ended by saying that for some couples, sharing casual or spontaneous photos can actually make their trust and connection deeper, showing the value of being real over being perfect. Similar to a man’s cave camera discovery, finding old photos can reveal unexpected emotional moments.

This fun social media moment happened shortly after Rihanna made a stylish appearance with her partner, A$AP Rocky. Just one week earlier, on Sunday, November 16, the couple was photographed matching their outfits for a dinner date.

They were seen stepping out together on a rainy evening at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. They’ve been close friends for nearly ten years, and it’s great seeing their longtime friendship turn into romance. The couple recently welcomed their third baby, daughter Rocki Irish, back in September.

