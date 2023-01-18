How to Start Maiko’s Social Link in Persona 3 Portable

In Persona 3 Portable, one of the game’s many social links is a little girl named Maiko who hangs out at Naganaki Shrine. When you first meet her, she’ll ask you for something to eat and drink but she doesn’t give you any specifics. Since you can meet Maiko very early in Persona 3, you may not be familiar with all of the game’s shops and restaurants yet, which can make her requests that much more frustrating. Thankfully, Maiko’s snacks are very easy to find once you know where to go.

What Does Maiko Want to Eat?

Before you can unlock Maiko’s social link, you’ll need to fulfill a few requests for her. To start, she tells you she wants to eat something that’s round and hot. She wants some takoyaki, which can be purchased from a vendor at the Iwatodai Strip Mall for only 400 yen.

Once you have the takoyaki, return to Maiko at the shrine and hand it over. That was only the first part of her quest, however, since she then tells you she wants to drink something fizzy to wash the takoyaki down.

Where to Get a Fizzy Drink

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to acquire a fizzy drink and return to Maiko on the same day since the drink she wants has to be purchased from the vending machine in your dorm. Wait until you return to the dormitory in the evening and then purchase a can of Mad Bull from the vending machine on the second floor.

Once you have the soda, you’ll have to visit Maiko again on a day when she’s available. She’s at the shrine every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Just hang onto it until then and work on other social links or activities in the meantime.

After giving Maiko the drink, you can progress her social link by visiting her at the same spot at the shrine whenever she’s available. Her Arcana is the Hanged Man, which will let you fuse some powerful personas once you have formed a strong enough bond.

Persona 3 Portable is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.