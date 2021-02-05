Humble Choice Reveals February 2021 Lineup

If you’re looking to score yourself some cheap titles, Humble Choice is definitely the way to go. With a whole slew of titles each month at one great price, you’re bound to find something you’ll enjoy. As you might’ve expected, February is no end to the tradition. Today, the team has launched their February lineup of Humble Choice titles! You can find that lineup below:

Humble Choice February 2021 Lineup

Outward + The Soroboreans and Outward Soundtrack

Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition

Endless Space 2: Digital Deluxe Edition

Moving Out

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

The Wild Eight

Train Station Renovation

Valfaris

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories

Iris and the Giant

Boomerang Fu

This may not seem like much at first glance, but this lineup of Humble Choice indie titles has a few gems in there. For those grand strategy fans out there, Endless Space 2 can prove to be a ton of fun. In terms of those who enjoy something more relaxed though, take a look at what Moving Out has to offer. And finally, if you’re an absolute puzzle fanatic, the Trine series has been well renowned meaning Trine 4 should be a grand old time. Of course, you should take a look at all of these indies, as there’s plenty of greats here.

Keep in mind you only have this month to claim this Humble Choice bundle, so be sure to act fast. As part of a special promotion as well, subscribers don’t have to choose and instead get all 12 games for one low price! If you plan to pick up the bundle, be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Humble Choice is available exclusively for users of Steam on PC.