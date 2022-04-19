Is This the First GTA 6 Screenshot? Popular GTA Leaker Claims House Image is From Grand Theft Auto VI

Fans of the GTA series have been trying to find leaks regarding the new title of the series, and so far, they have not had any luck, or that is what they thought. A presumably leaked screenshot gained some traction after a known leaker brought it up again.

GTA V was released back in 2013, and since then, the game has been released on almost all the platforms available right now. The game has received its share of content additions, DLCs, community events, and more. The game even came out on PC shortly after its original release, giving PC players a chance to experience the beautiful landscapes of Los Santos in all its glory. Since its release, GTA Online has gotten a reliable player base, and Rockstar Games is making everything in their reach to keep them entertained and happy while the development studio works on their next project.

A couple of days ago, a well-known GTA leaker on Twitter confirmed an old leaked GTA 6 photo shared a while ago. The picture shows the front side of a house in what could be an American suburb. It was first included in GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition late last year, and fans began to spread rumors that it was actually an early image of Grand Theft Auto VI. Now, the leaker says that they’ve verified that the image is, in fact, from GTA 6.

According to the leaker, the screenshot could have been inspired by an American suburb in the vicinity of Hollywood or Florida. The graphics from the screenshot are on par with GTA V at the very least, so the leaked screenshot has some credibility.

Após alguns meses. Fui confirmado que essa imagem é do Próximo Título da série Grand Theft Auto. A localização em Jogo, Possivelmente é inspirada Próximo ao subúrbio americano, Nas mediações de Hollywood – Florida. Perfeição! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IkkXzvrYsH — Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) April 6, 2022

A month ago, Rockstar Games confirmed GTA 6’s development but the company has not made any further announcements yet, so the amount of information the fans can gather is scarce. Fans can only wonder how different and innovative the next entry will be, given the fact that the last entry was based on the Xbox 360 and PS3 framework almost 10 years ago.

With all the technological advances available right now, we could get the best GTA title to date. Many developers have taken advantage of the hardware available on these new consoles, and the results have been nothing but remarkable. Titles like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and even Days Gone are one of the many titles of this console generation that have blown away many gamers all over the world.

Grand Theft Auto VI is currently in development.