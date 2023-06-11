Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba Team Up in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, Out on September 26

Image: CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a great recovery since its rocky launch in 2020. It turned from a disastrous on previous and current-gen consoles into a wonderful RPG experience, not unusual for developer CD Projekt RED. But for players hungry for more after the game’s initial release, we’ve got some good news. Revealed at the 2023 Xbox Showcase, Cyberpunk 2077 is getting the Phantom Liberty expansion on September 26, 2023, with returning familiar faces, and iconic new ones.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cranks the Star Power and Sci-Fi Thriller Angle with Phantom Liberty on September 26

Having shaken off the issues from the game’s launch, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty looks like an incredible visual experience. On top of a smooth, modern-looking presentation, the game teases a new story featuring Dogtown, new factions, and a deadly conspiracy.

But what’s Cyberpunk without a surprise reveal of an iconic actor receiving a glorious performance capture character? In this case, it’s Idris Elba, joining as a more physically tangible character than Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand, as the game indicates you’re about to meet some fascinating new characters.

You return to your role as V, as there is a chance for you to remove the ticking timebomb from your head. But this type of freedom doesn’t come free, and you’re put to the task with a dangerous mission in exchange. You must extract NUSA president Rosalind Myers and get her to safety while watching behind your back for any allies who might double-cross you in this cyberpunk thriller.

The experience is fundamentally familiar while retaining those same intense stakes you might remember of the original game’s story. Enemies are deadly, everything seems to be out to get you, and it’s ultimately your choice as to how you conquer the challenges ahead.

You’ll get to play this on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC on September 26, 2023.

- This article was updated on June 11th, 2023