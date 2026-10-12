A weekend trip to a Brooklyn curiosity shop turned into a public dispute after Kelly Clarkson said an employee assumed she could not afford what she wanted to buy. The three-time Grammy winner posted about the visit on X, describing how she arrived with a few items already in mind.

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Clarkson said the employee treated her as though she lacked the means to purchase her choices and instead offered something similar. She called the worker an idiot who had just lost a huge sale and compared the moment to the famous boutique scene in Pretty Woman. She wrote that people should stop by the store if they enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts’ character.

The post triggered an immediate wave of online criticism aimed at Art of Play, with many users leaving negative reviews. Clarkson, who coaches on NBC’s The Voice and once hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show, made the comments Saturday.

Art of Play says the mechanical bird was reserved for its magic shows

The shop replied the following day on Instagram. It stated that Clarkson had asked about purchasing Molly, a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton. Disputes over what a customer is owed can get messy, such as when a Kentucky woman got four new Goodyear tires and the shop tried to take them back for cheaper Douglas ones.

Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a… — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 10, 2026

According to the store, the mechanical bird was not available for sale because it plays an important role in the magic shows hosted on site.

Art of Play wrote that the negative experience Kelly described on X would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop. It added that every visitor is equally welcome. The statement stopped short of directly responding to her claim that staff treated her as if she could not afford the merchandise.

Clarkson followed up Sunday evening and said the store’s account was false. She described pointing to a price tag on the wall titled Singing Bird and asking whether the piece was for sale. She wrote that the employee elevator-eyed her and said in a condescending tone, “yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.”

She called the shop really cool and said she supports small businesses, yet added that they do not get a free pass to treat people less than in their store just because they are a small business.

Art of Play described the fallout as overwhelming. It stated, “Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store.” The shop called it a surreal experience to become the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity.

In closing, the business thanked its community and welcomed the curious people who found the store amid the drama. It said it would keep its head down and hoped to clear things up with Kelly someday, then added, “As a talented popular singer once said ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.’”

Representatives for both Clarkson and Art of Play did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Online conversation continued over whether she may have misread the exchange and whether naming the small shop publicly was justified.

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