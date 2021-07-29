Kena: Bridge of Spirits Delayed to September 21

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the Pixar-esque game from Ember Lab, has unfortunately been delayed to the 21st of September. This is about a month away from its previous release date of 24 August.

According to the announcement Ember Lab made on Twitter, the delay was made in order to “polish the game across all platforms”. This is understandable, considering the game is launching on multiple platforms on the same day.

The colorful game follows a woman named Kena, who is a spirit guide. Kena helps those who have suffered trauma in life and therefore linger between the physical world and the spirit world. By assisting them to resolve their problems, she helps them finally move on. Alongside Kena are the Rot, which are small, black, furry creatures. They are irresistibly cute, and they can also help Kena solve puzzles.

Do not be fooled by the game’s cute appearance, however. It is far from a walk in the park. Kena is armed with a magical staff capable of light, heavy and charged attacks. The staff can also be upgraded into a bow. Reviews for a demo released earlier in 2021 revealed a game with a surprisingly challenging combat system, with some comparing it to God of War.

The game is set to fully utilize the DualSense controller on PS5. The adaptive triggers will tighten to mimic the tension of Kena’s bowstring, while the controller’s haptic feedback will be used for both Kena’s abilities and shield. Between the stunning visuals and the tactile sensations of the DualSense, it is sure to be an immersive experience.

Although delayed, Kena: Bridge of Spirits still has a very near release date. It joins a slew of big names releasing in September including Life is Strange: True Colors, Deathloop and Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits launches on the 21st of September on PC, PS4, and PS5.