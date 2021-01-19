Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Slashes onto Nintendo Switch in March

Today, THQ Nordic has announced that their formidable action-RPG, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, is releasing on Nintendo Switch on March 16, 2021. This will mark the series’ first foray onto handheld consoles, perfect for the game’s tight combat and various movesets. If you’re looking to get a taste of the game’s feel on Nintendo’s console, have a look at the trailer below.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning tells the story of Amalur, a beautiful region embroiled in war and chaos. As a character from one of a diverse set of subclasses, it’s up to you to see it returned to its former glory. From the pleasing city of Rathir to the region of Dalentarth, you’ll take on foe after foe as you work to end those who would see the world decimated.

If that wasn’t enough, the Nintendo Switch version of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning comes with three of the game’s DLCs; The Teeth of Naros, Legend of Dead Kel, and the Weapons and Armor bundle. All of these along with the base game make for many hours of content, giving you no reason to not see what the title is about. Why does the fun have to stop there though? Those who purchase can get excited when, later this year, the next expansion Fatesworn comes to all of the game’s platforms.

Are you looking to pick up Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning when it launches on Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments.

Kingdoms of Amalur is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and soon to be Nintendo Switch.