Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – How to Respec Skill Points

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is the latest title from THQ Nordic, and a remaster of the original game from that released back in 2012. This remaster does not feature any new elements but does include the same leveling system that might be confusing to some new players. This guide will provide the easiest method of respecing skill points in the game in case you’ve made a horrible mistake while leveling your character. Much like other RPG titles, doing this will reset all your used skill points so you can allocate them to whatever skill you wish, even at the max level.

How to Respec Skill Points

Just like in the original game, in Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, your playable character can respec their skill points by going to a Fateweaver and selecting the “Unbind Destiny option. If you’re having trouble finding it, The Fateweaver’s location is signified on the map by two blank cards. Respecing your skill points will cost some gold, so be sure to gather enough beforehand.

Respecing skill points is always a useful part of any RPG especially in Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, where you’ll be inclined to have the best build you possibly can. This process may need to be done multiple times, depending on your playstyle, so learning about it early can certainly be useful.