Star Wars KOTOR Remake Mystery Developer May Have Been Revealed

Recently we heard rumblings of a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake underway at a mystery developer. This is separate from the alleged re-release of Knights of the Old Republic 1 and 2, which is expected this year.

The KOTOR remake is said to be in the hands of a developer that is “not a household name,” according to reputable insider Shinobi602. Jason Schreier went as far as to say that “nobody’s going to guess right.” It seems he may have been a bit hasty in that claim, if today’s leak reveals itself to be correct.

Following Embracer Group’s acquisition of Aspyr Media, information began pouring out that was quickly picked apart by internet sleuths. A particular ResetEra thread gained notable traction after pointing out Aspyr’s licensed AAA project with a budget of $70 million. That’s a hefty sum.

Aspyr has a history with Star Wars, mostly porting titles to Mac, mobile, and Switch. The cost associated with their project puts it well above the rumored remasters hitting this year. Additionally, Aspyr’s projects are said to be contributing to “Embracer’s release slate in the coming years,” which avoids pointing to 2021 specifically.

The smoking gun is believed to come from Jason Schreier, who commented “Hmm!” in the thread linked above. When one user pointed out that Schreier previously said no one would guess the developer, Schreier responded with the following: “I don’t think a single person in that thread guessed this.”

Given Aspyr’s job listings for combat, level, and cinematic designers, it seems they are looking for additional support to bring this long-awaited remake to life in the way it deserves. I imagine such positions wouldn’t be necessary in simply upscaling the original titles.

So there you have it. Aspyr Media may very well be at the helm for the Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic remake. When we will see the fruits of their (presumed) labor is now the bigger mystery.