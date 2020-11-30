Latest Fallout 76 Steel Dawn Update Adds Popular Faction to the Game

While Fallout 76 has been largely written off by many due to a lack of polish when it launched, Bethesda has certainly not abandoned the live service game by any means. Fallout 76 has been plugging away for months with new content, including that which introduced sorely needed human NPCs to the game. The game takes a step further towards being more akin to previous Bethesda Fallout games with the release of Steel Dawn on November 30th.

The Fallout 76 Steel Dawn Update is all about the Brotherhood of Steel

For those that are familiar with the Fallout backstory you’ll know all about the Brotherhood of Steel. With the release of Steel Dawn a brand-new questline begins for the Brotherhood as the power-armor adorned crew set up shop in Appalachia. The Steel Dawn update for Fallout 76 is free and available starting today on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and on PC. Fallout 76 can also be played via backwards compatibility on the Xbox Series X|S or the PlayStation 5.

Alongside this content more of the live service season content is on the way as well. On December 15th the new Fallout 76 season begins with ranks to earn and new content. If you want to get a sneak peek at the Brotherhood before you download the new content you can check out the recently released “Fractured Steel” trailer below:

Fallout 76 Brotherhood of Steel Trailer