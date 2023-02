Latest Roblox News: Fresh Codes For All Star Tower Defense & Cheese Escape, and Avatar Editors Are Now Available In Experiences

Image: Roblox Corporation

One of the most exciting parts of Roblox is the in-depth customization aspect that the platform offers, no matter if you are creating the next big thing or just creating a fun and memorable character that players will never forget. How would you feel if you could edit your character without having to leave All Star Tower Defense or Cheese Escape after punching in some new codes? That may be a reality, with the newest tool that Roblox developers can use! Let’s find out some new codes, and then see what Roblox has in store for us!

All Star Tower Defense Codes (February 2023)

If you’re ready to defend the realms with your anime pals, All Star Tower Defense may be the perfect experience to jump into. Not only is it one of the most popular experiences on Roblox for good reasons, but it also happens to offer plenty of amazing codes that will give you some great free items and boosts in the game!

All Star Tower Defense Codes – Working

blamsponge – 240 Stardust, 3000 Gems, 1000 Gold (Must be Level 50+ to redeem)

diablo12 – Omega Rare Pet

maitenancecode15 – 100 Stardust, x4 Exp IVs

sorryforlongdelay – 150 Stardust, 3000 Gems (Must be Level 40+ to redeem)

navyxflame170kyoutubereal – 100 Stardust, 1000 Gems, 1000 Gold, XP Boosts (must be Level 70+ to redeem)

thankyoufor5bvisits – Redeem for 500 Stardust, x10,000 Gems, XP Boosts (Must be level 100+ to redeem)

All Star Tower Defense Codes – Expired

delayp—Redeem for 150 Stardust, 3000 Gems, and 4x XP 6 Stars

lvlreqny—Redeem for 150 Stardust, 2023 Gems, and XP (Requires level 60+)

happyholidays—Redeem for 89 Stardust and 2022 Gems

world3ishere—Redeem for 50x Stardust, 10x Exp IV, and 4000 Gems (Must be level 115+ to claim) (New)

winterguy19—Redeem for 105 Stardust and 250 Gems

bigwinterupdatesoon—Redeem for 90 Stardust and 90 Gems (Must be level 40+ to claim)

2milfavoriteup—Redeem for 150x Stardust, 10x Exp IV, and 8000 Gems (Must be level 70+ to claim)

2yearanniversaryduo—Redeem for 95 Stardust, 10 EXP IV, and 5000 Gems (Must be level 40+ to claim)

timechamberfix—Redeem for 100 Gems and 20 Stardust

newstarcode—Redeem for 90 Stardust

mbshutdown—Redeem for 50 Stardust and 10x Exp

2yearanniversary—Redeem for 10,000 Gems, 100 Stardust, and 10 EXP IV (Must be level 40+ to claim)

stardustupdate—Redeem for 5000 Gems

ASTDDragonoidBakugan—Redeem for a Dragonoid Mount

1millikes—Redeem for 650 Gems and an Omega Rare IV

summerwoo2022—Redeem for 750 Gems and a Omega-Rare EXP IV

changesjune—Redeem for 450 Gems

owouch—Redeem for 400 Gems

Halloween2022—Redeem for Ice Queen (Hollow)

SubscribeToBlamSpotOnYoutube200k—Redeem for TacoChita

Hooray50k—Redeem for 400 Gems

astd1millikes—Redeem for 1,250 Gems

newaprilupdate—Redeem for 450 Gems

allstarspring—Redeem for 450 Gems

NavyXFlame130kNoLeak—Redeem for EXP IV and 500 Gems

ticketupdate—Redeem for 400 Gems

congratulations2kingluffy300ksubscribersonyoutube300k—Redeem for a Mega-Rare character

ultramove—Redeem for an Ultra Capsule

superwoop—Redeem for 400 Gems

1mgroupmembers—Redeem for 800 Gems and 800 Gold

themadao—Redeem for 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV

-ASTDDevs—Redeem for 500 gems, 500 gold, EXP IV

world2ishere—Redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems

world2comingsoon—Redeem code for 250 Gold and 250 Gems

astdx2022—Redeem for 1000 Gold, 500 Gems, and an Omega-Rare

merrychristmas2k21—Redeem for 1000 Gold, 1000 Gems, and EXP IV

winterbreakwhen—Redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold

KingLuffyFan200k—Redeem for Ultra Rare King Ruffy

SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA—Redeem for reward

december2021—Redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems

thecityofangels—Redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold

igot2look—Redeem for 250 Gems, 250 Gold

eatlotsonthanksgiving—Redeem for 300 Gems and 500 Gold

novemberupdate—Redeem for 300 Gems and 500 Gold [May work with private server]

100ksubnavyxflame—Redeem for 300 Gems and Mega Rare Super Koku Black (SSJ3)

fromastd—Redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Gold, and Omega Rare EXP IV

starshipway—Redeem for Gems and EXP IV

navyxflame80ksubs—Redeem for EXP III and Gems

anniversaryastd—Redeem for 1500 Gold, 1200 Gems, and Omega-Rare

fruit100k—Redeem for 300 Gems and Exp III

robloxyay—Redeem for 300 Gold, 800 Gems and EXP III

longwait—Redeem for 450 Gems

goldgemgold—Redeem for 650 Gold and 250 Gems

4partyrocking—Redeem for 250 Gems

wowshutdown—Redeem for 200 Gems

happyhalloween2021—Redeem for 300 Gold, 200 Gems and Pumpkin Capsule

navyxflameyt60k—Redeem for 200 gems and EXP III

longmaintenance—Redeem for 450 Gems

2bcodeswagmodeblazeit—Redeem for 400 Gems and Mega-Rare Kakashi

nooshutdown—Redeem for 400 Gems

septemberupdate21—Redeem for 250 Gems

shutdownagaincode21—Redeem for 250 Gems

tacotuesday—Redeem for 250 Gems

thursdayfun—Redeem for 250 Gems

illbewatchingyou—Redeem for 300 Gems

specialkingluffy100k—Redeem for 150 Gems and King Ruffy

nowherescoredeal—Redeem for 250 Gems

gamebreakingvisits101—Redeem for 250 Gems

theotheronecode—Redeem for 250 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

Minishutdown—Redeem for 200 Gems

mrworldwide—Redeem for 300 Gems

morecodeforyouxd- Redeem for 175 Gems

codeofprisma—Redeem for 250 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

Codeoflight—Redeem for 250 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

listentothemusic132—Redeem for 175 Gems

howareyoutodaymyfriendo—Redeem for 175 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

NAVYXFLAME4CODE—Redeem for 150 Gems

fruitysubmore—Redeem for a Reward [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

4thofjulyupdate—Redeem for 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III

lesgolesgoyuuh—Redeem for 150 Gems

supertime—Redeem for 150 Gems

biggerthanlife1—Redeem for 150 Gems

fruitgame—Redeem code for 150 Gems

600klikes—Redeem code for 175 Gems

updatejune2021—Redeem code for 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III

addnewunitstobannerfix—Redeem for 150 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

fruit—Redeem for 550 gems, 500 Gold, and 2x EXP III

2021memorialday2021x—Redeem for 150 Gems

Update53021—Redeem for 150 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III

Lovetobrazil—Redeem for 150 Gems

diamondnowina—Redeem for 150 Gems

ohmahgawdskill—Redeem for 150 Gems

yellowsix—Redeem for 150 gems

tysmfor1mfavorite—Redeem code for 750 Gems, 750 Gold, and EXP III

smoothcriminal2—Redeem code for 150 Gems

jahajha—Redeem code for 150 Gems

shotofmemories—Redeem code for 150 Gems

quickshut—Redeem code for 100 Gems

lieawake—Redeem code for 150 Gems

freedom—Redeem code for 150 Gems

likeapartyonthelist—Redeem code for 150 Gems

1bvisit1b—Redeem code for 1,000 Gems

1billionvisit21drip—Redeem code for 200 Gems, 300 Gold, and Koku Drip Skin

eastercoda21—Redeem code for 150 Gems

helloworld2021—Redeem code for 150 Gems

somemorenewcoode—Redeem code for 150 Gems

isitthenewerayet—Redeem code for 150 Gems

hchgaming—Redeem code for 150 Gems

handsoftime—Redeem code for 2 EXP IIIs

gameon2021—Redeem code for 500 Gems

lovetofightastd—Redeem code for 150 Gems

thisisthenewestcode—Redeem code for 150 Gems

subtome—Redeem code for 80 Gems

subinferman—Redeem code for 50 Gems

incredibledayum—Redeem code for 50 Gems

likethegamepog2021—Redeem code for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

700mil—Redeem code for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

updatebelike—Redeem code for 50 Gems

epicnew—Redeem code for 50 Gems

pert—Redeem code for 50 Gems

rainmen—Redeem code for 50 Gems

bigtim—Redeem code for 50 Gems

lateupdatendat—Redeem code for 200 Gems

codecodeyayhooray—Redeem code for 150 Gems

omgdiscordpopoff—Redeem code for 150 Gems

bigbangrah—Redeem code for 80 Gems

mytimerchamber—Redeem code for 300 Gems

liketo320k—Redeem code for 150 Gems

rwarhappynewyear2k21—Redeem code for 150 Gems

roadto300kuwu—Redeem code for 150 Gems

2k20merrychristmas2k20—Redeem code for 150 Gems

subtosnuglife—Redeem code for 100 Gems

2shutdowncode12232000—Redeem code for 150 Gems

liketo280k—Redeem code for 150 Gems

100KClypso—Redeem code for 50 Gems

kelvin500ksubs—Redeem code for 50 Gems

decemberfun2020—Redeem code for 300 Gems

likethegamepog—Redeem code for 400 Gems

nano150k—Redeem code for 50 Gems

subtoinfer2x—Redeem code for 50 Gems

240kearly—Redeem code for 150 Gems

UseCodeDessiYT—Redeem code for 100 Gems

subtoinfernasu—Redeem code for 100 Gems

sub2navyxflame—Redeem code for 100 Gems

noclypsub—Redeem code for 50 Gems

Frangosub—Redeem code for 50 Gems

ni2—Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)

codegoaliee—Redeem code for 150 Gems

shutdowncode—Redeem code for 150 Gems

200knextcode—Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)

likeslikeslikes—Redeem code for 200 Gems

foreverandever—Redeem code for 200 Gems

watchaot—Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)

ALWAYSTOGETHER—Redeem code for 200 Gems

letsgetiton—Redeem code for 150 Gems

spentmytime—Redeem code for 150 Gems

showmenow—Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)

hunudthousand—Redeem code for 200 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)

Sebbydesu9000—Redeem code for 150 Gems

supernaruto—Redeem code for 100 Gems

lilfavorite—Redeem code for 150 Gems

AllStarDessi—Redeem code for 50 Gems

supremethen—Redeem code for 100 Gems

manylike—Redeem code for 100 Gems

Infernasu—Redeem code for EXP II Character

ryukostop—Redeem code for 150 Gems

UnderTheWeather—Redeem code for 100 Gems

epicgal—Redeem code for 100 Gems

All Cheese Escape Codes (February 2023)

Are you in for a scare, terror, or just something spooky? This may not be the right choice overall, but if you’re in the mood to get chased down by a giant rat, Cheese Escape may be the best experience on the platform. You’ll need to use your wits and smarts to avoid this terrifying creature as you duck and weave your way through obstacles in the most hilarious horror game on the platform.

Cheese Escape Codes – Working

There are currently no codes for Cheese Escape

Cheese Escape Codes – Expired

There are currently no codes for Cheese Escape

Roblox Developers Can Soon Add In-Game Avatar Editors

Update: You can now search and browse the entire Avatar Marketplace using the AvatarEditorService directly within your Roblox experiences.



Learn how to enable it + documentation: https://t.co/XhFWianFe0#Roblox #RobloxDev https://t.co/bXVFBjiKrp — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) February 27, 2023

According to Bloxy News on Twitter, developers have the tools to start adding in the ability to visit the marketplace, alongside editing their avatar midgame. This means that players hoping to claim a new piece of gear for their Robloxian won’t need to exit the experience they’re currently in to go snag it for their own. This is a game-changer, as some players can find themselves in a great server they don’t want to leave, but don’t want to forget the clothing they just encountered.