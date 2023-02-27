Latest Roblox News: Fresh Codes For Piece Adventure Simulator & Pet Rift, and The Roblox Developer Forum Has Crashed

Image: Roblox Corporation

It looks like Roblox Developers may need to find another spot to discuss their favorite platform, and find some helpful tips and tricks. At least, for the next few days or so until things get back to normal. On the other side of the coin, we’ve got some fresh codes for Piece Adventure Simulator, alongside Pet Rift, so let’s jump in and find out what we should expect to receive for punching in some brand-new codes for our favorite experiences!

Piece Adventures Simulator Codes

Another day on Roblox, another One Piece-themed game. Thankfully, for the most part, these experiences are rather exciting and enjoyable, and Piece Adventures Simulator is quite a good time for those ready to jump in and grind. Not only will you get to battle, but also claim different pets and grind for levels beyond your wildest comprehension.

All Piece Adventures Simulator Codes – Working

notsolucky – 1,500 Beli, x400 Bounty Coins

7klikeswoo – 2,000 Beli, x300 Bounty Coins

update2 – 1,000 Beli, x500 Bounty Coins

RELEASE – 1,000 Beli, x100 Bounty Coins

500likescool – 1,200 Beli, x200 Bounty Coins

1klikesnice – 2,000 Beli, x100 Bounty Coins

sorryforshutdownagain – 2,000 Beli, x500 Bounty Coins

All Piece Adventures Simulator Codes – Expired

Currently, there are no expired codes for Piece Adventures Simulator.

All Pet Rift Codes (February 2023)

For those that love the idea of collecting tons of pets without having to spend tons of money, Pet Rift may be the perfect experience for you. Not only will you get the chance to jump right in and find all of the rarest pets in the game by exploring, but you can also do it all without having to spend your hard-earned money on Game Passes! This keeps it fair for everyone on the server, with plenty of chances to grow.

All Pet Rift Codes – Working

1MILLION – All Boosts

5000LIKES – All Boosts

4000LIKES – Damage Boost

3500LIKES – 50 Luck, Damage Boost

3000LIKES – 2,000 Diamonds, Boosts

SecretModelCode – 10 Luck, Damage Boost, XP Potions, 20,000 Diamonds

2500LIKES – 2,000 Diamonds, Boosts

HYPE – 2,000 Diamonds

RELEASE – 2,500 Diamonds

1KLIKES – 30,000 Diamonds, x2 Damage Potions

All Pet Rift Codes – Expired

500LIKES

Roblox Developer Forums Crash, Fix Is On The Way

We are investigating an issue with the Developer Forum and are working to get it back online as soon as possible https://t.co/oVGtwbwDe4 — Roblox Developer Relations (@robloxdevrel) February 27, 2023

If you were hoping to chat with other like-minded people about Roblox Development, you may be out of luck for the foreseeable future. While it is unclear what may have happened, it seems that the entire forum has been completely shut down for now. While the Roblox Developer Team is working hard to get it back online, fans are turning to other forms and forums to chat about how to develop experiences.

Since the team is used to increasing pressure on their servers, we can only hope that they get things operational soon, as plenty of new developers are emerging daily on the platform and may need help getting started on the next big Roblox game.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023