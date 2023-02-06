Roblox Pet Simulator X Fans Will Need To Shell Out Over $300 For Exclusive Pet

Fans of the popular Pet Simulator X experience on Roblox know that there are countless pets worth a fair amount of money. Not even in-game money, like, real-world money. Some of the most valuable pets can range in the thousands of dollars if fans are hoping to get their hands on them, so maybe this news will come as a bit of a relief on the wallet for those hyper-obsessed with this particular game.

While some of the most sought-after Pets in the game can only be obtained in their digital form, there have been a few physical items released that also come with a code to claim their digital versions in the game. However, normally, these items will range in the near $50 ballpark. But, it looks like things are changing with the introduction of the Titanic Blue Balloon Cat.

For the titanic plushies of BIG Game’s Pet Simulator X, they cost a WHOPPING $349.99 (USD) 🤑💰💵



The (likely) reason (s) for this?



– very limited quantity

– exclusive in game code

– size of plush

– quality of plush pic.twitter.com/buHpq0yHNC — RTC (@Roblox_RTC) February 5, 2023

With a staggering $349.99 price tag, this likely will become one of the most sought-after pets, with countless YouTube thumbnails pointing to their new favorite pet. It’s unclear if this is going to be something majorly powerful, giving gamers the chance to smash through any obstacle with ease in a matter of seconds, or if it’s something that will primarily be used as bragging rights.

However, even popular Roblox Content Creators seem to be taken aback by the price tag that this particular piece of polyester is asking. KreekCraft, one of the most popular Content Creators in the world of Roblox, even mentioned how Pet Simulator X is primarily marketed as a “kids game” on the platform.

kids game btw lol — KreekCraft (@KreekCraft) February 5, 2023

Merchandise is bound to come out for those that are loving a particular game or experience, but when does too much become too much? While it is likely expected that these plushies are going to be scalped and resold at a bit of markup, there are bound to be a few kids that will throw a tantrum until they’re able to get one of their own. With Roblox trying to aim towards a new market of adult gamers, is this the push they really need?

It will be interesting to see how quickly these items sell out, as they will not be receiving a restock of any sort in the future. As we can imagine, with its abnormally large player count that continues to grow weekly, the Roblox community seems to have a new conundrum on their hand. At least the duck cape is only like $100, if that suits your fancy.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023