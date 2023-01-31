How Many People Play Roblox? – Player Count Explained

With countless experiences to jump into, Roblox has something to offer for just about every gamer. No matter if players are hoping to wind down with an Obby, or get into some terrifying horror with the Rainbow Friends, the experiences on this platform are something gamers can’t find anywhere else.

The fact that almost every experience is free is a huge driver in the success of the platform, and its player count shows that it continues to grow every year. But, how many people actually have Roblox accounts, and how many people are playing on here at any given time? It’s quite surprising, so let’s dive in and find out.

How Many People Have A Roblox Account?

The popularity of Roblox shouldn’t be understated, as it has a rather staggering amount of users. As of 2022, the Roblox platform has seen more than 200 Million accounts created, making it one of the most popular games in the world. Since its creation in 2006, the platform has continued to grow and evolve and continues an upward trend.

With a variety of different experiences, all created by members of the community, there is bound to be something for everyone. Certain experiences, such as Blox Fruits, Adopt Me, and Pet Simulator X all tend to be heavy hitters and bring in countless players daily.

How Many People Play Roblox Daily?

With the sheer number of accounts, there has to be some sort of a fluke when it comes to daily player counts, right? Well, as of 2022, it seems that around 58.8 million players jump onto Roblox daily, meaning that over a quarter of the total player accounts jump onto the platform at least once daily.

To put this into perspective, Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular free games on the market currently, and at its peak, around 3 million players signed in daily. This is rather shocking, especially since the Call of Duty market is quite large overall, but Roblox shows them up by a rather large margin.

How Many People Can Play On The Platform At Once?

Roblox recently broke its concurrent player record, with 8,500,000 players on the platform at one time. To put this into perspective, some of the most popular Steam games have seen a concurrent player total of just over 1 million at a time, so this speaks to the popularity of the Roblox platform.

This could also explain why Roblox seems to go down every Saturday. There is an ongoing joke in the community that Roblox needs to upgrade its servers because it seems to crash every Saturday, and it’s easy to see why. A rather large influx of players on a weekend could easily bring down most servers, and it always seems to be the case with this particular platform. Players that want to see the current number of users can use RoMonitor Stats to keep an eye on Roblox to see how it fluctuates regularly, as well.

There are plenty of reasons to jump onto the Roblox train if you haven’t already, with countless experiences that gamers can jump right into without much knowledge of the subject matter. Even if you aren’t the biggest One Piece fan, there is still plenty to do and enjoy in the world of Pixel Piece, for example. With a fun art style, plenty of memes to go around, and a community that loves to watch its players succeed, Roblox is going to stick around for quite some time and be rather relevant for years to come.

