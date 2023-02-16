Latest Roblox News: Fresh Codes For Weapon Fighting Simulator & Anime Plush Simulator, and Developers Get New Building Tools Soon

As gamers grow and learn more about the Roblox platform, the idea of developing an experience may sound enticing. It seems that making creative environments is going to become much more accessible shortly with a new update coming to the platform! Maybe the time to start working on that perfect game is now.

We’ve also got some fresh codes for two excellent experiences, Anime Plush Simulator, alongside Weapon Fighting Simulator! Let’s jump right into these codes so gamers can have the best chance of getting to the top of their server with ease!

Anime Plush Simulator Codes (February 2023)

Gamers that love all things cute and cuddly, but are also full of pep in their step should check out Anime Plush Simulator. This is a great experience for those that are hoping to claim some goodies of their own and start a collection of their favorite anime heroes and villains.

All Anime Plush Simulator Codes – Working

HUGE15K – 15 Rabbits Foot

RUSSO – Free Plushie

heaven – 2 Ultra Lucky Boosts

BIG10K – Ultra Lucky Boost

MEGABOSS – 2 Ultra Lucky Boosts

QUARTERFROM10K – 2 Ultra Lucky Boosts

LIKES5K – 2 Ultra Lucky Boosts

THREEFIVE – 2 Ultra Lucky Boosts

FOLLOWHEAVEN – Ultra Lucky Boost

TWOFIVE – Ultra Lucky Boost

TIGRETV – Free Mythical Tigre

LIKES1K – Free Rewards

All Anime Plush Simulator Codes – Expired

maintenance

SIXFIGURES

RELEASE

All Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (February 2023)

For those hoping to let their weapons do the talking, Weapon Fighting Simulator lets gamers do some damage against foes using a variety of different weapons and items. This is the perfect simulator for those wanting to sit back and watch the action happen live.

All Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes – Working

map32 – All Boosts

reforge – All Boosts

geartrading – All Boosts

like375 – All Boosts

map31 – All Boosts

oneyear – All Boosts

gear – All Boosts

map30 – 20 minutes of x1.5 DMG & x2 Qi

xmas – All Boosts

map29 – All Boosts

sonic – All Boosts

clever – All Boosts

serverboss2 – All Boosts

map27 – All Boosts

serverboss – All Boosts

map26 – All Boosts

candy3 – All Boosts

candy2 – All Boosts

halloween – All Boosts

jack – All Boosts

candy – All Boosts

map25 – All Boosts

newpet – New Pet Egg

like350 – All Boosts

map24 – All Boosts

town – All Boosts

map23 – All Boosts

hardtrail – All Boosts

map22 – All Boosts

visits250m – All Boosts

newbuff – Boss Key and Boosts

map21 – All Boosts

l325k – Luck Boost

popsicle – Damage Boost

map20 – All Boosts

timetrail – All Boosts

map19 – All Boosts

skin – All Boosts

lk300k – All Boosts

map18 – All Boosts

batoidea – All Boosts

map17 – All Boosts

likes275k – All Boosts

fighting – All Boosts

RAMPHobbies – All Boosts

Worrybear – All Boosts

Sub2RoboSlothGaming – All Boosts

Carbon – All Boosts

sisterguard – All Boosts

Skull – All Boosts

funrix – All Boosts

Kingkade – All Boosts

CodeNex – All Boosts

JazonGaming – All Boosts

WFS – All Boosts

hardmode – All Boosts

defense – x2 Spirit, x2 Spell Drop Boosts

welcome – x1 Spirt Stone Boost

happyday – x1 Qi Boost

goodluck – x1 Lucky Boost

All Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes – Expired

banshies

map16

map15

sword

tradespar

spellroll

map14

Likes200K

likes_225k

map13

easter

map12

like180k

map11

silver

likes120k

likes_140k

wheel

map10

jade

lk160k

compensation

map9

tower

map8

Likes100K

likes75k

trade

enchangt

likes50000

WFS

likes30k

likes20k

likes10000

likes5k

lunarnewyear

world6

bounty

mount

achievement

CSG Intersections Come To Roblox Soon

Coming soon to Roblox: CSG Intersections!



Create geometry derived from the intersection of two or more primitives!#RobloxDev pic.twitter.com/MxbjrG0aLC — Max ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@MaximumADHD) February 15, 2023

It looks like players will soon be able to create some more complex scenery in their Roblox experiences if Max from @SchwiftyStudios has anything to say about it. Showcasing some new building tools, players can look forward to this feature coming shortly, and giving their environments a completely overhauled look thanks to this new toolset coming to the platform.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.