Latest Roblox News: Fresh Codes For Weapon Fighting Simulator & Anime Plush Simulator, and Developers Get New Building Tools Soon

As gamers grow and learn more about the Roblox platform, the idea of developing an experience may sound enticing. It seems that making creative environments is going to become much more accessible shortly with a new update coming to the platform! Maybe the time to start working on that perfect game is now.
We’ve also got some fresh codes for two excellent experiences, Anime Plush Simulator, alongside Weapon Fighting Simulator! Let’s jump right into these codes so gamers can have the best chance of getting to the top of their server with ease!
Anime Plush Simulator Codes (February 2023)
Gamers that love all things cute and cuddly, but are also full of pep in their step should check out Anime Plush Simulator. This is a great experience for those that are hoping to claim some goodies of their own and start a collection of their favorite anime heroes and villains.
All Anime Plush Simulator Codes – Working
- HUGE15K – 15 Rabbits Foot
- RUSSO – Free Plushie
- heaven – 2 Ultra Lucky Boosts
- BIG10K – Ultra Lucky Boost
- MEGABOSS – 2 Ultra Lucky Boosts
- QUARTERFROM10K – 2 Ultra Lucky Boosts
- LIKES5K – 2 Ultra Lucky Boosts
- THREEFIVE – 2 Ultra Lucky Boosts
- FOLLOWHEAVEN – Ultra Lucky Boost
- TWOFIVE – Ultra Lucky Boost
- TIGRETV – Free Mythical Tigre
- LIKES1K – Free Rewards
All Anime Plush Simulator Codes – Expired
- maintenance
- SIXFIGURES
- RELEASE
All Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (February 2023)
For those hoping to let their weapons do the talking, Weapon Fighting Simulator lets gamers do some damage against foes using a variety of different weapons and items. This is the perfect simulator for those wanting to sit back and watch the action happen live.
All Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes – Working
- map32 – All Boosts
- reforge – All Boosts
- geartrading – All Boosts
- like375 – All Boosts
- map31 – All Boosts
- oneyear – All Boosts
- gear – All Boosts
- map30 – 20 minutes of x1.5 DMG & x2 Qi
- xmas – All Boosts
- map29 – All Boosts
- sonic – All Boosts
- clever – All Boosts
- serverboss2 – All Boosts
- map27 – All Boosts
- serverboss – All Boosts
- map26 – All Boosts
- candy3 – All Boosts
- candy2 – All Boosts
- halloween – All Boosts
- jack – All Boosts
- candy – All Boosts
- map25 – All Boosts
- newpet – New Pet Egg
- like350 – All Boosts
- map24 – All Boosts
- town – All Boosts
- map23 – All Boosts
- hardtrail – All Boosts
- map22 – All Boosts
- visits250m – All Boosts
- newbuff – Boss Key and Boosts
- map21 – All Boosts
- l325k – Luck Boost
- popsicle – Damage Boost
- map20 – All Boosts
- timetrail – All Boosts
- map19 – All Boosts
- skin – All Boosts
- lk300k – All Boosts
- map18 – All Boosts
- batoidea – All Boosts
- map17 – All Boosts
- likes275k – All Boosts
- fighting – All Boosts
- RAMPHobbies – All Boosts
- Worrybear – All Boosts
- Sub2RoboSlothGaming – All Boosts
- Carbon – All Boosts
- sisterguard – All Boosts
- Skull – All Boosts
- funrix – All Boosts
- Kingkade – All Boosts
- CodeNex – All Boosts
- JazonGaming – All Boosts
- WFS – All Boosts
- hardmode – All Boosts
- defense – x2 Spirit, x2 Spell Drop Boosts
- welcome – x1 Spirt Stone Boost
- happyday – x1 Qi Boost
- goodluck – x1 Lucky Boost
All Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes – Expired
- banshies
- map16
- map15
- sword
- tradespar
- spellroll
- map14
- Likes200K
- likes_225k
- map13
- easter
- map12
- like180k
- map11
- silver
- likes120k
- likes_140k
- wheel
- map10
- jade
- lk160k
- compensation
- map9
- tower
- map8
- Likes100K
- likes75k
- trade
- enchangt
- likes50000
- WFS
- likes30k
- likes20k
- likes10000
- likes5k
- lunarnewyear
- world6
- bounty
- mount
- achievement
CSG Intersections Come To Roblox Soon
It looks like players will soon be able to create some more complex scenery in their Roblox experiences if Max from @SchwiftyStudios has anything to say about it. Showcasing some new building tools, players can look forward to this feature coming shortly, and giving their environments a completely overhauled look thanks to this new toolset coming to the platform.
