LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming out tomorrow and fans are excited that, after many delays, this huge game finally debuts worldwide. The games chronicle the famous movie franchise from the first canon installment to the last and feature characters and content spanning over 50 years from the series. With such a huge game finally coming out, fans are excited to be able to play their favorite of the massive roster of the playable protagonist and supporting characters. But there’s one conspicuous absence in this latest LEGO Star Wars, which means this game is missing an iconic, recent character.

Cal Kestis, who starred in Jedi: Fallen Order and made fans remember how Star Wars games could be true standout experiences, appears not to be featured upon release. This is a surprising omission, given that the character is canon, a fan favorite, and has had high-profile merchandise featuring his likeness. While it’s unlikely that TT Games is carrying out any sort of purge from which Cal could be hiding, it seems too noteworthy an absence to be unintentional, but perhaps not in a worrisome way.

One reason players should not fret is that Fallen Order developers Respawn Entertainment recently confirmed the development of a sequel. Given that the Skywalker Saga game is releasing DLC characters in waves, including those from the hit streaming series’ put out by Disney+, this could be held back until closer to a planned reveal of the sequel to generate hype.

According to an interview between LEGO site Brickset and LEGO set designers though, the brand might have another explanation for the absence of Cal and other Fallen Order characters. Much like with their answer to why there hasn’t been a Jedi: Fallen Order LEGO set, characters might not feature in the game due to the age rating of Respawn’s title.

This is entirely speculation, however, as The Mandalorian is often above the usual PG rating, typically erring on the PG-13 side of things that is outside their target demographic. This also doesn’t seem to apply with their Jurassic World tie-ins, but time will tell, ultimately, when or if Cal will feature. Perhaps at this point, he is still finding his way through Ilum, to come back with an awesome lightsaber and leave his mark. On his journey, perhaps he’ll find another missing character from the LEGO Star Wars roster while he’s at it.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga comes out April 5, 2022, for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S. Be sure to check out our review!