LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga News to be Revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Geoff Keighley continues to reveal new details regarding the Gamescom Opening Night Live, event which will take place on August 25. This time, he took on his Twitter to reveal that the event will also feature a new look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the newest game in the beloved LEGO Star Wars franchise, first announced at E3 2019.

Together with the reveal, Keighley, who will also be the host of the event, posted a new image of the game, featuring Rey, as she appears on Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017).

Wednesday! Don't miss a world premiere new look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (@LSWGame)@gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST. Tune in at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/NLxX6vaFvb — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 20, 2021

On LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players will get to experience the story of all nine movies, all while being able to choose which story to play in any specific order. The game also promises to renovate the beloved franchise, with a new graphic motor, exclusive features, and much more.

You can check out the official description of the game below, as is featured on its official site:

”The galaxy is yours in LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga. In this brand-new console game, players will experience memorable moments and nonstop action from all nine Skywalker saga films retold with signature LEGO humor, including the highly anticipated conclusion to the series, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. the game will immerse players in the expansive saga with the freedom to control hundreds of characters, ships and vehicles to create their own unique journey through the galaxy.”

As we said above, Gamescom Opening Night will air next Wednesday, August 25, at 11 am PT, 2 pm ET, 7 pm BST, and 8 pm CEST. The event will showcase a total of 30 titles, like eFootball, Dying Light 2, Splitgate, among many others. You will be able to watch the whole show live on its official channels.

While its release date was not revealed, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.