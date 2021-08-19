Dying Light 2 is Confirmed for Gamescom 2021

Gamescom will once again be a fully digital event, with Dying Light 2: Stay Human being one of the most anticipated games from the event. The next entry in the open-world zombie series is due to be released later this year, and new details will be revealed as part of Techland’s Dying 2 Know video series.

During Gamescom 2021, Dying Light 2’s lead game design Tymon Smektala will host the third episode of the video series, which will focus on the game’s parkour, combat, and factions elements, as well as a brand new gameplay trailer, which should give us a look at what next-gen Dying Light will look like. Parkour is an important part of Dying Light’s gameplay, with the player having to jump between and climb across buildings to escape humans and hordes of zombies that are hot on your tail.

The game will feature a new mechanic not seen in the previous title, with players having to fight both humans and the undead. During the game, players will need to choose between three factions to side with, the survivors, peacekeepers, and renegades. The other two factions that you don’t choose will be hunting for you throughout the game. The presentation is set to take place during Gamescom 2021 on August 26 at 2 pm ET/7 pm BST in partnership with IGN.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is due to be released on December 7, 2021, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S and will feature at least two pieces of Story related DLC to be released at a later date. These will be available to purchase individually, or players can get immediate access to them if they purchase the Ultimate Edition. There will be a physical Collector’s Edition for the hardcore fans that will include Deluxe and Ultimate Digital Items, a Steelbook, Story DLC 1 and 2, and a Defender Of The City statuette and other collector’s items.