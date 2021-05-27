Dying Light 2: Stay Human Release Date and Editions Announced

Techland has announced the official release date and multiple editions for Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The release date was previously leaked, but today’s stream has confirmed a holiday release. In addition to the release date news, Techland has announced multiple editions of the game now available for pre-order.

Today’s stream contained a few words from the developer, along with a new seven-minute gameplay trailer. The trailer gave further details about the story without giving away any spoilers.

The official Dying Light website has launched pre-orders, although not all platforms are available to purchase now. All pre-orders come with the “Reload” themed outfit, weapon skin, and paraglider skin.

The Deluxe and Ultimate editions make it clear that story DLC will be available in the future. The website states that it’s coming “months after the release,” so players will have plenty of time to enjoy the game before the DLC is released. Unfortunately, the PC release only has a Digital pre-order option for now while console owners have the choice between Digital and Retail.

Here’s what’s included in each Dying Light 2 edition:

Standard Edition:

Dying Light 2 game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition:

Dying Light 2 game

Pre-order bonus

Story DLC 1

Printable wallpapers

Digital Comic

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Ultimate Edition:

Dying Light 2 game

Pre-order bonus

Story DLC 1 and 2

Ultimate Digital Items Pack: 2 hour night XP boost and crafting items

Retail Ultimate Edition:

Dying Light 2 game

Pre-order bonus

Story DLC 1 and 2

Ultimate Digital Items Pack: 2 hour night XP boost and crafting items

“Defender of the City” Statuette

Artbook hard copy

UV Flashlight

Map of the city

Three postcards

“Voice of the City” stickers pack

Thank you letter from the Creative Director

Collector’s Edition Box

Dying Light 2: Stay Human takes place 15 years after the first game. Similar to the first game’s protagonist Crane, Aiden is a newcomer to the city with a specific goal. Once he arrives, he meets a variety of characters and learns more about the factions that are competing for power within the city. It’s up to players to decide Aiden’s path.

Players can decide how they want to craft their gameplay experience. Parkour remains a vital piece of the game, but there are additional options, such as close-combat melee fighting or putting Aiden’s developing crafting skills to work.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is planned for launch on December 7, 2021, for PC (Steam and Epic Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and Series S.