Life is Strange: Wavelengths Gets its First Trailer

Square Enix’ revealed, on the official Youtube channel of the Life is Strange series, the first trailer of Life is Strange: Wavelengths, the first expansion of the upcoming Life is Strange: True Colors. The trailer was revealed only a few days after the series developers revealed the delay of Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection.

In Wavelengths, players will be able to, in its developer’s words ”Step into Steph’s booth as the all-new radio show host for KRCT: Haven’s best – and only – radio station.”

On the expansion, players will also be able discover more about Steph’s past and her relationships, as she, over the course of four seasons, gives advice to callers, GM a tabletop RPG, connects with friends, both old and new, uncover many mysteries, and more.

You can check out the first trailer of Life is Strange: Wavelengths below, courtesy of Life is Strange’s official Youtube channel:

You can also check out the official description of the expansion below, as is featured on the video’s description:

”Step into Steph’s booth as the all-new radio show host for KRCT: Haven’s best – and only – radio station. Over four seasons, discover more about Steph’s past and her relationships as she makes her mark on the record store, uncovers its secrets – and decides her future.”

Wavelengths will be released on September 30, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and on Google Stadia.

Life is Strange: True Colors is set to be released on September 10, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and on Google Stadia. You can pre-order the game now.

- This article was updated on August 13th, 2021