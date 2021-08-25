Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition Available Today for Nex-Gen Consoles

BANDI NAMCO Entertainment has just released a new Press Release announcing the release of Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition that will take full advantage of the Xbox Series X/S as well as PlayStation 5.

Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition is developed by Supermassive Games and will feature several enhancements to make it a true next-gen game. The Enhanced Edition will feature two modes, a Performance Mode featuring 2160p with 60 FPS, and a Beauty Mode featuring 4K dynamic resolution and 30 FPS.

The Enhanced Edition will also feature ray-tracing with all its glory that will provide a reflection with any shiny surface. Interactive Particles that will be more abundant and dynamic. As well as an Immersive 3D soundscape mix that will create a more “involving experience” when players use 5.1/7.1 audio systems and headphones.

A deeper dive into your darkest dream. It'll be harder than ever to pull yourself free. Little Nightmares II: Enhanced Edition is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Digital via Steam and GOG.

Fans of the title will be happy to know that Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition will be available for free on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 for all users who have already purchased the PS4 or Xbox One versions of the game. PC players will also be able to make use of this upgrade, as the enhanced edition will be added as a patch for the PC version of the game.

Little Nightmares II is a suspense-adventure game where players will be playing as a young boy named Mono. Trapped in a distorted world at the hand of a humming transmission of a tower that is far away. With a friend that you’ll make along the way, you will be tasked with discovering the dark secrets of the Signal Tower and facing a wide variety of new threats from that terrible world.

Little Nightmares II is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Little Nightmares II Enhanced Editon is available on the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.