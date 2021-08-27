Lost Judgment Gets its Story Trailer

Today, SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio officially revealed, at Gamescom 2021, the story trailer of their upcoming game Lost Judgment, a direct sequel to 2018’s Judgment, and a spin-off of the acclaimed Yakuza series.

In the trailer, we get to see more of the game’s main history, which promises to take both players and the series protagonist, Takayuki Yagami, to the limit.

You can check out the game’s story trailer, courtesy of SEGA’s official YouTube channel, as well as its official synopsis, as is presented on Lost Judgment’s official site, below.

”December 2021, Tokyo district court. Akihiro Ehara stands accused of groping a woman on a crowded train. A bystander’s video footage of his attempt to flee the scene and subsequent apprehension is all over the news, and public outcry demands a maximum sentence.

”Three days ago, a dead body was found in an abandoned building in Yokohama. Have you identified it yet?” he proclaims as confusion cuts through the court room.

His defense lawyer, Saori Shirosaki, has no doubt that crucial details of the situation have been overlooked, as Ehara was not even tried for the murder. She contacts detective Takayuki Yagami to investigate this further.

How could Ehara have committed two crimes at once? Was the sexual battery just a cover up? Has Ehara gamed the entire justice system? As victims surface and Yagami digs farther into the truth, he is faced with a question: Defend the law, or enact justice?

From just a single stumble, one can become a monster…”

Lost Judgment is set to be released on September 24, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on August 26th, 2021