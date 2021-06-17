Madden-22-Enlists-Two-Superstars-In-Latest-Cover-Reveal

Summer is here and that means we are only a couple of months away from the release of the latest Madden game. Prior to this week, little had been known about the upcoming game, but EA Sports has finally revealed some details about what we can expect from the new game with features like Dynamic Gameday and a revamped Franchise Mode. That isn’t all though, as they have also now finally revealed who will be gracing the cover of Madden 22 and this time it’s not just one player, but two for the first time since Madden 10.

EA Sports had put out a teaser over the last few days that teased the cover for Madden 22 would feature two GOATs after posting an image with two literal goats on it. Now we know the two GOATs they were talking about were Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs sensation Patrick Mahomes. In comparison to Brady, Mahomes is just getting started in the league, but he has been setting the league on fire for a few years now and is destined to be a GOAT alongside Brady, so it makes sense to pair the two together.

This makes even more sense considering the two squared off in Super Bowl LV earlier this year where Brady and the Buccaneers came out on top 31-9. This follows Mahomes and the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl the year before against the 49ers. With Brady dominating once again in Tampa Bay and Mahomes going nowhere anytime soon in Kansas City, this could be the type of matchup we see again this year and maybe the next few years depending on when Brady finally hangs it up.

Madden 22 Official Reveal Trailer – Gameday Happens Here

Accompanying this cover athlete, or in this case athletes, announcement, EA Sports also released the official reveal trailer for Madden 22 as well, which you can see above. The trailer shows off a little bit of the new features mentioned above coming to the game, as well as the game in action. It also appears that Madden 22 may get its own exclusive soundtrack again if the trailer music is any indication, since it’s an original song for Madden 22 that happens to sample a very popular TikTok song currently. That remains to be seen though with the full release of the game.

Madden 22 will release on August 20, 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Stadia. The Dynamic Gameday features announced will be exclusive to the versions on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.