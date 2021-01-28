Magic: Legends Open Beta Begins March 23rd on PC

Perfect World Entertainment Inc. and Cryptic Studios have announced that Magic: Legends will enter open beta on March 23rd, 2021 for PC.

Magic: Legends, described as a hack’n’cast, persistent-world online free-to-play A-RPG, is based on Wizards of the Coast’s hugely popular card game and sees players take on the role of a powerful Planeswalker as they traverse the Magic Multiverse.

As players travel across the 4 planes and 5 regions of Magic: Legends, they will grow their repertoire of spells and build a powerful deck capable of defeating the darkness that threatens the world of Magic.

Working closely with closed alpha testers over the past year to craft a unique spellcasting system that perfectly echoes the card game. On release, Magic: Legends will feature 175 different coloured spells inspired by the original deck of cards, 50 artefacts, and 165 pieces of gear.

Planeswalkers will also be able to collect numerous artifacts and accumulate grimoire pages which will allow them to modify and improve spells and their effects. Additionally, after feedback from alpha testers, an equipment system has been added to the game giving players plenty of option for shaping and specializing their character setups.

Yoon Im, CEO of Perfect World Entertainment, accompanies the Open Beta announcement with a statement to fans; “This year marks the start of a new era for Magic: Legends. The amount of players who have claimed their invitation to the beta galvanized us to live up to their expectations. We are proud to finally be able to announce to Magic and A-RPG fans that they will be able to explore the world of Magic: The Gathering as we have brought it to life and ignite their spark this spring.”

Beginning March 23rd, players around the world will be able to embark on new adventures in the world of Magic when Magic: Legends Open Beta debuts on Arc Games.

Get a look at the deckbuilding fundamentals of Magic: Legends in the video below

Magic: Legends will be released on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 sometime in 2021.