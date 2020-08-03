Many PS4 Accessories Will Work on PlayStation 5

When a new console generation rolls around, it’s almost always meant that you’re going to need new peripherals. While they haven’t issued an exhaustive list, Sony has taken to the PlayStation Blog to outline which PS4 peripherals will work on the PS5. Across the board, it looks like many of the first and third party peripherals that you might have procured since the launch of the PlayStation 4 will work with the PlayStation 5.

Sony’s list of PS4 peripherals that are compatible with PS5

Specialty peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games.

The Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will work on PS5 (the headset companion app is not compatible with PS5).

The DualShock 4 wireless controller and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers will work with supported PS4 games.

Both the PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PS5.

In the article, they did note that not all third-party peripherals from the PS4 would work on the PS5 and that people should contact the manufacturer to determine whether something would or would not work.

For those hoping to use the Dualshock 4 on the PlayStation 5, it doesn’t sound like Sony’s too keen on that. “We believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller. However, as you read above, the PlayStation 4 Dualshock 4 controller WILL WORK on PS4 games on the PlayStation 5.

Finally, for PSVR owners, the PlayStation Camera will still work on the PlayStation 5 for PSVR games. You will need a PlayStation Camera adapter, which Sony says will be given (at no cost) to PSVR owners.

While this list isn’t exhaustive it does give a glimpse at what’s going to work and what’s not and it sounds like there’s going to be plenty that’ll work between the two consoles.