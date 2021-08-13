Marvel’s Avengers: New Video Reveals More of Wakanda’s Past

Marvel’s Avengers’ developer Crystal Dynamics revealed ”Road to Wakanda: Fathers and Sons”, a new video on their Road to Wakanda series, which introduces players to the new characters and the setting of the game’s upcoming expansion, War for Wakanda, this time, showcasing more about Wakanda’s past, as well as new details about the expansion’s main villain Ulysses Claw and its hero T’Challa, the current King of Wakanda and the Black Panther.

The War for Wakanda expansion will be the second to come to the game after its release and will feature the debut of one of Marvel’s most beloved heroes, all while takes players to the nation of Wakanda in the middle of a conflict that can shake the whole world to its core.

You can check out ”Road to Wakanda: Fathers and Sons” below, courtesy of Marvel’s Avengers official Youtube channel:

Marvel’s Avengers was released on August 14, 2020, and has faced, since its release, troublesome waters, since, even if the game had, in its main story, its strongest point, the lack of new content as well as its gameplay, considered by a large part of its players as repetitive, made its activity take a considerable drop since release.

You can play Marvel’s Avengers right now on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PCs. The War for Wakanda expansion is scheduled to be released on August 17 for all the platforms above.

Right now, the game still has not found itself, even if its developers continue to listen to the community and bring new features and updates regularly. So what do you think, will the War of Wakanda expansion be able to revitalize as well as bring new players to Marvel’s Avengers?

- This article was updated on August 13th, 2021