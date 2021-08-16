Marvel’s Avengers: Spider-Man May Still Arrive in 2021

Scott Walters, the senior game designer responsible for Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers, revealed to Screen Rant, that Spider-Man may arrive in the game still on 2021. You can check out what he said below, as its featured n Screen Rant’s report: “In terms of what we can say now, we’ve always scheduled and looked to bring Spider-Man out in 2021 for PlayStation owners. That is still on track, so we’ll have more announcements later on this year,”.

If we take what the developer said, we can assume that, even if no further information regarding the hero’s arrival at the game was revealed since its announcement, which didn’t feature anything major about him, only the fact that he will be exclusive for the PlayStation versions of the game, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix may reveal, in the upcoming months, the character’s full visual, and more.

Marvel’s Avengers was released on August 14, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can check out the game’s official synopsis below, as is presented on the title’s official site:

”After the A-Day disaster destroyed San Francisco and created a population of Inhumans, the Avengers disbanded. In their absence, Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) swears to protect the people, but all is not as it seems. Start in the role of Kamala Khan, a teenage Avengers mega fan, on the run from AIM after uncovering a damning secret on their servers. As you reunite the Avengers, you’ll play as each member to learn how they work inside and out. Journey as each of the Avengers across and beyond the Earth to rekindle the Avengers’ confidence in themselves before there’s no world left to save.”

As you wait for Spider-Man’s arrival in Marvel’s Avengers, you can take on the mask and the web-shooters right now, as both Peter Parker, in Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Miles Morales, in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, both of which are available for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.