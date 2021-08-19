Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy Devs Reveals More About the Game’s Soundtrack

Eidos-Montréal has just today released a brand new developer insight video that dives deeper into the inspiration and talent behind the soundtrack of their upcoming title, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game aspires to match its counterpart MCU movie in how imperative the music is in its action scenes and the overall experience of the movie. Players will find in-game three musical styles brought together to create this exact unique experience to be always expected from a Guardians of the Galaxy title, an epic orchestral score, an all-star ’80s mixtape of licensed tracks, as well as an original rock album.

The licensed tracks are customized to make players feel transported back to the ’80s era with a mix of pop and rock hits. The soundtracks will be utilized during combat and players will be able to hit play on Star-Lord’s cassette player and the music will commence to super the players during the fight sequences.

“Music is intrinsic to the Guardians’ franchise, and we wanted to make it focal to the gameplay experience. The soundtrack is infused in the DNA of the game, and our use of it goes far beyond usual expectations. Whether it’s powering up combat in the Huddle or bringing Star-Lord’s favorite band to life, every element was carefully woven into the lore to enhance the story of this rock and roll band of misfits.” said Steve Szczepkowski, Senior Audio Director at Eidos-Montréal.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a single-player game, coming out on October 26, 2021. The game will be available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, PC, and streaming via GeForce NOW.