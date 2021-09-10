Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Story Trailer Revealed

During the PlayStation Showcase event yesterday, Square Enix, alongside Developer Eidos Montreal, revealed their latest story trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy. Backed by an 80’s soundtrack, bombastic fight scenes and a huge sense of humour, the trailer shown gave us a more in-depth look at what predicaments the famous Guardians will be getting themselves involved in. Twelve years on from the end of a Galactic War across the universe, a treacherous group known as the Universal Church of Truth, vow to bring back all that was once lost during the infamous battle.

Also included were some glimpses into Star-Lord’s gameplay, partnered with the weaponry and abilities available to him and the player, such as his legendary Elemental Blasters, many reminiscent of the Marvel Comics/Movies of recent release. Huge, impressive set pieces were also presented, which looked phenomenal. Below, you can find the trailer from the official PlayStation YouTube channel:

Included on the PlayStation Blog, Square Enix gave a synopsis of what the foundations of the adventure revolve around: “Star-Lord recently formed the Guardians of the Galaxy, they’ve been together for less than a year. He started the group as heroes-for-hire, seeing opportunity for adventure and profit in a universe that’s still recovering from the War, Unfortunately, at the beginning of our game, they inadvertently set off a series of catastrophic events, that enables a grand organization known as the Universal Church of Truth to rise to prominence and begin to threaten the universe”. Overall, even since the games initial reveal, Square Enix seem to have an amazing, over the top ride planned for players of Marvel’s next Video Game adaptation.

Guardians Of The Galaxy is currently available to pre-order and releases on the Twenty-Sixth of October 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows.