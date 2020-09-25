Metal Gear and More Return to PC on GOG

GOG, the PC storefront from The Witcher 3 developers CD Projekt Red, continues to do the Lord’s work, because today they’re brought Metal Gear, MGS1, MGS2, and The Konami Collector’s Series: Castlevania and Contra back to PC. Granted, they couldn’t have done this without Konami, so as a long-suffering Metal Gear fan I am well over the moon right night. Shadow Moses…giant-mecha; take me hoooome, stealthy roads!

Metal Gear and more are now available on GOG.

Okay, my poor attempt to convert “Country Roads” into a Metal Gear ballad aside, this is great news for PC fans who’ve been wanting to replay the older games from the Metal Gear, Castlevania, and Contra franchises, without any of the issues emulation may cause. GOG goes well out of their way to make sure these PC versions run well, and they are also DRM free, which is a damn fine bonus in my book.

The original Metal Gear and the Collector’s Series are both $6 on GOG, and Metal Gear Solid 1 and 2 sell for $10 individually. These are not HD Remasters by the way; these are the original games, full-stop (well, the “Substance” re-release of MGS2 in this case). As someone who fondly remembers playing Metal Gear Solid 2 on the couch with my buddy way back in the day, this is the sort of news I like to see. Considering the path Konami has taken Metal Gear down since Kojima left the company in 2015, I’m all for having a chance to revisit the halcyon days of the franchise. And who knows when we’ll see another proper Castlevania game (let us not speak of the most recent Contra title).