House Speaker Mike Johnson addressed the Republican Party’s major midterm setbacks on Monday and made clear where he places responsibility, according to The Independent. Democrats secured control of Congress after a series of strong results that some observers labeled a blue tsunami. Johnson, President Donald Trump, and other GOP leaders had sought to protect their majority going into Election Day.

CNN reporter Manu Raju spoke with Johnson on Capitol Hill and asked if Trump should course correct following the losses. The speaker declined to offer advice to the president. He highlighted what he described as an incredible record from the first two years of the term and said he looks forward to more success in the days ahead.

Johnson then turned his attention to the voters. “I’m sorry that the voters made the wrong choice,” he said. He went on to predict a difficult stretch ahead, stating that he really does believe the next two years are going to be a bit of a circus. He added that it is going to be chaos, and he hates to say that, but he thinks that is where Democrats are going to lead the House.

Election results show Democratic gains in traditional Republican strongholds

Democrats captured key Senate seats in Texas, Iowa, and Kansas, states that have typically favored Republicans. The party also set two historic marks in gubernatorial races. Gina Hinojosa became the first Latina elected as governor of Texas, while Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman to win a governorship in U.S. history in Georgia.

Johnson: I’m sorry that the voters made the wrong choice pic.twitter.com/BO6t9kgw8p — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2026

Vote counting was still underway when the figures were reported. At that point, 254 Democrats and 164 Republicans had been elected to the House. Democrats needed only three additional seats for a majority. They ultimately gained 44 seats.

Johnson described the shift in congressional control as a great tragedy. He said that if Republicans had held the majority, they would stay on course to continue delivering for the people. He added that he just does not know how that is going to work going forward. His remarks came as he downplayed Republican election losses in a way that drew ridicule from Democrats.

The speaker said he does not know how Republicans would continue delivering for the people without the House. Voters, meanwhile, pointed to a struggling economy. Gas prices climbed after the Iran war that Trump started. In ABC News Voter Polls, 75 percent of House voters said the economy was poor or not so good. Separately, 63 percent said the U.S. made the wrong decision by taking military action against Iran.

Trump has likewise declined to accept primary responsibility for the party’s losses. He has indicated a willingness to work with Democrats on certain issues while also stating that he is prepared to use his veto power against legislation he opposes.

Trump made his first major personnel change after the midterms by replacing chief of staff Susie Wiles with her deputy, Stephen Miller. Miller has long been associated with hardline immigration positions. The move came after the president acknowledged that his crackdown on illegal migrants during the first two years of his second term was too tough.

On immigration, voters showed a narrow split in the same ABC polls. Forty-three percent said Republicans handle the issue better, while 41 percent said Democrats do.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy