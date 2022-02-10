Update 1.18.10 has arrived for Minecraft Bedrock and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This new update comes after several beta versions, aiming to fix numerous bugs and improve other aspects of the game. Mojang even has updated experimental features for The Wild Update which is scheduled to arrive later this year. It even brings many features exclusive to Java Edition, like fixing iron golems, globe banner patterns, and many more to the game. With Minecraft Bedrock Update 1.18.10, players will be able to flip a toggle to access forthcoming features like frogs, tadpoles, and sculk blocks. Here are the Minecraft Bedrock Update 1.18.10 Patch Notes.
Minecraft Bedrock Update 1.18.10 Patch Notes
These are all the major changes added in the Minecraft Bedrock Update, courtesy of the game’s official site. Keep reading on for the full list of patch notes.
Changes
- World settings can now be changed directly on Realms, just like local worlds
- If you’re playing in South Korea, we added gameplay timers and notices in compliance with gaming laws to help remind players to take occasional breaks from gameplay
Vanilla parity
- Added the Globe Banner Pattern on Bedrock
- Raid boss bar says now displays “Raid – Victory” and Fireworks are launched from the ground after a raid is defeated
- Villagers now make a “No” sound when attempting to make a trade that they are out of stock
- Players no longer gain a particle effect when obtaining Bad Omen from Pillager Captains
- Iron Golems now show different degrees of cracking depending on their health
- Iron Ingots can be used on damaged Iron Golems to repair them
- Removed the emerald icon above a Villager’s head when trading
- Iron Golems now only attack players that have very bad standing in a village after attacking a Villager
- Glow Lichen now has similar brightness as Java Edition
- Foxes now aim downwards when they pounce
- Updated trade tables for Butchers, Cartographers, Librarians, and Wandering Traders
- Biome decoration features in cave biomes now have similar frequency as Java Edition
- Adjusted the “otherside” music disc to give off a redstone signal of 14 to match Java Edition
- Adjusted the “Pigstep” music disc to give off a redstone signal of 13 to match Java Edition
- Updated textures for multiple blocks and items to remove bugs and achieve parity between Bedrock and Java Edition
- Lodestone Compass
- Oak Door, Dark Oak Door, Birch Door, Spruce Door, Acacia Door, and Jungle Door
- Oak Sign, Dark Oak Sign, Birch Sign, Spruce Sign, Acacia Sign, Jungle Sign, Warped Sign, and Crimson Sign
- Campfire and Soul Campfire
- Item Frame and Glow Item Frame
- Glow Berry Vines
- Comparator (On)
- Wither
- Additional texture updates
- Updated Glass Pane top to match the new texture on Java Edition
- Fixed the top texture of Dark Oak Logs
- Updated Stripped Dark Oak side texture to match the new texture on Java Edition
- Updated Dirt Path side texture (MCPE-148568)
- Changed ‘door_oak’ texture filename back to ‘door_wood’
- Reversed Parrot head and wing bottom textures
- Moved Beetroot and Melon Seed textures 1 pixel row down to match Java Edition
- Removed unused pixels in Cocoa Beans stage 0 and stage 1 textures to match Java Edition
- Updated Smooth Stone texture in Armor Stand base
- Removed horizontal lines in Oak and Iron upper Door textures
- Removed hood in Witch, Evoker, and Vindicator textures to match Java Edition
- Changed alpha values of Red and Blue Stained Glass textures to match Java Edition
- Fixed the hammer icon’s color palette on the Anvil screen
- Updated Dark Oak Planks on the Cartography table textures
- Updated Spruce Planks on the Barrel bottom texture
- Updated Planks on the Lectern base texture
- Fixed highlight inconsistencies in Gold and Diamond Armor textures
- Removed wandering pixel in the Carrot stage 3 texture
- Centered the back texture of Axolotls
- Boat oars now have the same color as the Boat
The Wild Update experimental features
Frogs & tadpoles
- Frogs will spawn in Swamp biomes
- Frogs can croak, jump, swim, and walk on land
- Frogs can eat small Slimes, causing a Slime Ball to drop
- Frogs can be tempted and bred using Seagrass, but this is just a placeholder food for now
- Frogs lay eggs after mating
- Frog eggs that hatch spawn Tadpoles
- Tadpoles that grow up will turn into a Frog
- Tadpoles can swim in water
- Tadpoles “jump around” like fishes when on land, and eventually die
- Tadpoles grow into a different type of Frog based on the biome they are born in
- Tadpoles can be caught in a Bucket
Froglight
- Three new Froglight blocks have been added (Pearlescent, Verdant, and Ochre)
- The Froglight blocks emit light
- The blocks are obtained by luring a Frog close to a small Magma Cube
- The Frog will eat the Magma Cube and a Froglight block will drop
- Each Frog variant will cause a different Froglight block to drop
Sculk
- Sculk block features are now accessible by enabling this toggle
Fixes
Performance & stability
- Fixed an issue that could cause entities in a chunk not to save when exiting a world
- The game now loads certain seeds and worlds around Mesa biomes without crashing
- Fixed a crash that could occur when trading Maps with Cartographer Villagers
- Fixed a crash that could occur when shift-clicking Armor in the Crafting Table while using Pocket UI
- Fixed issue where breaking blocks, opening chests, and entering portals would be delayed/not work when there are lots of mobs nearby
- Optimized the placement of geode features in the world
- Reduced the amount of network packets sent with the subchunk request system and packet optimizations
Gameplay
- Boats no longer disappear when getting out of them after a long ride
- Players can now use emotes while standing on Scaffolding
- Capped the freezing range of the Frost Walker enchantment to 8 blocks to avoid server unresponsiveness
- The “Iron Belly” achievement can once again be unlocked
- Players can no longer be hurt by their own armor enchantments such as Thorns
- Fixed a camera issue when entering a Bed while still in glide mode
- Pillager Outposts now spawn the correct number of Pillagers and Iron Golems
World Generation
- Large Dripstone feature does not generate floating on top of lava anymore
- Pointed Dripstone clusters no longer have a chance of spawning only stalagmites of height one
- Pointed Dripstone now sometimes generate on large stalactites and stalagmites
- Lava pools now only generate in positive Y coordinates
- Lava pools that generate close to Y=0 will have Deepslate and Stone blocks casing
- Coral now generates in the deeper depths of Warm Oceans
- The Grove biome now has more variety of Spruce Trees
- Fixed Mesa and Frozen Ocean biomes having inconsistent generation on Realms
- The Bedrock layer in old world chunks is now replaced with Deepslate between y=0 and y=8
- Copper Ore can now generate in Deepslate variant in Dripstone Caves
- Ruined Portals under Ocean and Swamp biomes are no longer waterlogged and will spawn dry
- Chests and Monster Spawners once again generate correctly in structures
- The bottoms of hoodoos in Eroded Badlands biomes no longer make flat ceilings in caves underneath
- Lily Pads no longer generate in aquifers under Swamp biomes
- Fossils can now be generate below Y=0, with Deepslate Diamond Ore Blocks instead of Coal Ore Blocks
- Fossils will no longer generate floating in caves or water
- Mineshafts now always generate above the Bedrock layer
- Iceberg features no longer replace Snow Blocks of Igloo structures
- Water in open-air mountain caves no longer generates unevenly
- Aquifers no longer generate with missing water blocks
Mobs
- Villagers, Rabbits, and Foxes spawned in the Frozen and Jagged Peaks biomes now spawn as their respective snowy variants
- Goats now spawn in the Jagged Peaks and Frozen Peaks biomes
- Axolotl walk animations are now affected by speed
- Slimes are once again aggressive towards Snow Golems
- Fixed a bug where the Ender Dragon would become invisible when flying towards the portal fountain after dying
- When using the Education Edition toggle, Axolotls, Bees, Bats, Cats, Dolphins, Glow Squids, Goats, Hoglins, Iron Golems, Ocelots, Pandas, Parrots, Pigs, Polar Bears, Squids, Striders, Wolves, and Zoglins can now have Balloons attached to them. Wow, that’s a lot of mobs!
- Skeleton Horsemen now pathfind correctly
- Farmer Villagers no longer pick up more than 8 stacks of items
- Untamed Cats can now be leashed
- Guardians and Elder Guardians no longer sink while targeting an enemy or the player
Blocks
- Fire can no longer be placed on top of Lightning Rods
- The width of Walls connecting to Candles is now correct
- Improved the animation of falling block entities (for example, Sand and Gravel)
- Amethyst Clusters are now properly destroyed when the supporting block is destroyed
- Copper Blocks and variants now oxidize in the Nether
- Big Dripleaf placement has been restricted to Clay, Grass, Dirt, Farmland, Moss, Rooted Dirt, Podzol, and Mycelium
- Water blocks near edges should now flow properly
- Fixed Monster Spawners that sometimes stopped spawning mobs when the chunks they were placed in were reloaded
- Fixed End Crystal beams not rendering when an End Crystal was out of the players sight
- Fixed Structure Blocks infinitely spawning the same entities when loading a structure
- Structure Block structures now correctly transform (rotate and / or mirror) multiface blocks, like Glow Lichen
- Big Dripleaf, Amethyst Buds, and Amethyst Clusters no longer break in Structure Blocks
- Pointed Dripstone can now only be placed on full faces of blocks
- Glow Lichen is now oriented the correct way when placed
- Magma Blocks no longer deal damage when the Fire Damage game rule is disabled
- Flower blocks are now properly destroyed by explosions when inside snow layers
- Portal blocks are no longer obtainable in Survival mode
- Primed TNT will no longer explode when spawned using /summon and the TNT Explodes game rule is disabled
- Cocoa Pods placed on chunk borders no longer break upon reloading a world
- Fixed Observer Block retaining its lit state while in the inventory if destroyed while blinking
- Fixed an issue where Paintings could overlap with Glow Item Frames, Signs, Banners, and Torches
- Light Block light intensity can now be incremented periodically while holding right-click / interact
- Light Block light intensity can now be changed on touch-input devices
- Light Blocks can now be placed on other Light Blocks while sneaking
- Fixed Light Block’s brightness not being adjustable when playing in VR
- Fixed Light Block not being continuously placed while holding the ‘Place’ button
- Light Blocks can now be waterlogged
Items
- Furnaces now consistently output the expected number of items after completing a smelt
- Stored experience in a Furnace can no longer be duplicated
- The Bow’s shaking animation now only appears when the Bow is fully drawn
- Food once again applies status effects when eaten
- Offset the position of Maps held in hand relative to the screen’s aspect ratio so they always stay close to the screen’s edge and remain fully visible
- Item data no longer gets corrupted when items are placed in mobs’ hands
- Fixed first person off-hand Shield blocking animation
Accessibility
- Fixed an issue with Screen Reader on the “Save purchase to a Microsoft Account” screen
- Screen Reader now correctly reads the names of experimental toggles
User interface
- Added appropriate padding to the “Item Text Name” box on the user interface for when players have Armor equipped in Survival mode and select items via the hotbar
- Fixed an issue where text shadows had a reduced offset when text message contains button glyph
- Fixed an issue with getting a faulty purchase page for Realms when the maximum number of Realms are already owned on the current platform
- Fixed the Achievements button not being accessible when scrolling up on the Pause Screen
- Fixed the food cooldown visual not being semi-transparent on the HUD
- The “Invite to game” and player role buttons on the Pause Screen now have a white border when focused with custom resolution
- The “Invite to Game” button on the pause screen now disables correctly when a server is full
- Fixed tab order on the Settings menu when navigating with gamepad bumpers
- Fixed the height of the scrolling content panel on the Marketplace sidebar navigation to display the scrolling bar for varying device resolutions
- Fixed a redundant ” – ” beside player usernames after adding them to the friends list
- Fixed item tooltip freezing in place on the Creative menu when switching between gaze selection and controller selection on PS VR
- Fixed player camera perspective not being respected when changing from Immersive Mode to Living Room Mode in PS VR
- Boss bar info no longer disappears after changing VR display mode on PS VR
- Fixed coin purchases not updating displayed coin amount until after relaunching the game
- Removed double space spelling issues on several screens, including the Feedback prompt
- Fixed the player visual on the inventory screen while gliding. It was previously off-center and could hide elements of the interface
- Fixed issue where up and down arrow buttons in the Resource Pack Settings screen became bigger when highlighted
- Fixed Realms buttons disappearing after the Minecraft window lost and regained focus on the Create World on Realm screen
Technical updates
Updated Add-On templates
- Updated Add-On templates for 1.18.10 with new resources, behaviors, and documentation
Performance & stability
- Fixed a crash that could occur when setting the width or height of a mob’s hitbox to a negative value
- Fixed an issue where ticking areas would occasionally skip a tick
- Fixed a bug that caused performance drops when using the /tag command
- The Content Log History panel is now accessible from the second player in split-screen without crashing the game
- Fixed a crash that could occur when an animation controller referenced itself as one of its “animations”
- The game no longer crashes when nesting schedule commands in functions
- Added log messages to help identify the cause of the BDS crash
- Improved performance of RandomStrollGoal
- Reduced memory and load times for ticking areas
General
- Android’s target API has been updated to API 30 for Google Play Store
- Reapplied changes to use “allowlist” instead of “whitelist”
Commands
- Added /loot command — Drops the given loot table into the world
- Added a new /damage command to allow players to deal damage to entities
- Placing Cocoa Beans with /setblock or /fill commands no longer results in an error
- The /spreadplayers command no longer hangs when given a high spread range
- Order of function calls triggered by /execute inside a function are now consistent
- The /effect command no longer has the redundant argument empty
- Fixed a bug that caused the /kill command not to kill entities with the Absorption effect
Data-driven blocks
- Added support for blocks having the same name, as long as they belong to different namespaces
- Updated documentation for several components:
- BlockExplosionResistance
- BlockFrictionComponent
- BlockMaterialInstances
- BlockBreathabilityComponent
- CraftingTableComponent
- BlockLightFilterComponent
- Changed BlockLightDescription JSON name from minecraft:block_light_absorption to Minecraft:block_light_filter and field name from block_light_absorption to block_light_filter
Data-driven entities
- The random chance for a wild adult Ocelot to spawn with two children is now handled by components added in the entity JSON definition
- Fixed many missing “Description” entries in the documentation
- Added AI Goals documentation for behavior.move_to_liquid and behavior.move_to_block
- Added AI Goals documentation for missing parameters of behavior.tempt, behavior.rise_to_liquid_level, and behavior.random_fly
- Added Components documentation for missing parameters of movement.sway
- Fixed some typos and inconsistencies in the Entities documentation
Data-driven items
- Added nine new shapeless recipe JSON files, replacing hard-coded Smithing Table crafting recipes
- Updated documentation for BlockCollisionComponentDescription
- Changed BlockCollisionComponentDescription JSON name from entity_collision to block_collision
- Updated documentation for FuelItemComponent
- Renamed DamageableItemComponent to DurabilityItemComponent
- Updated documentation for BlockRaycastComponent
- Updated documentation for FoodItemComponent
- Changed SaturationModifier in FoodItemComponent to take a float instead of a string
- Fixed custom food behaviours not being replicated to guest clients
Mobs
- The controlling_seat field on minecraft:rideable now works as intended for both Boats and Horses
- Mobs riding other mobs and pathing towards a target will no longer wiggle back and forth along their path
- Match tool conditions now work on mobs (Experimental)
- JumpToBlockGoal can no longer be used when the mob is in water
- JumpToBlockGoal now correctly searches the same distance upwards and downwards when looking for jumpblock candidates, allowing mobs that use the goal to jump equally high as low
- Fixed an issue where animation controller events defined in the default state would get skipped if the controller immediately transitioned to another state
Animation
- Fixed an issue where animation events, sound effect events, and particle events would not trigger if the event time specified was equal to the total animation_length
- Fixed an issue where event times were not considered within the animation length calculation that happens when animation_length is not explicitly specified
Molang
- Fixed arrow operator to return 0 if the left side is not a valid entity or item, rather than causing the entire expression to return 0
- For example, if bis not valid variable.a = variable.b->variable.c will now assign 0 to variable.a
- This is not a Molang Versioned Change because no known content is currently using the arrow operator
- Add non-experimental is_name_any, is_item_name_any, and is_owner_identifier_any queries
- Fixed relative_block_has_all_tags, block_neighbor_has_all_tags, and biome_has_all_tags queries to require all tags rather than just any tags
- Fixed nested conditional (ternary) operator parsing to go right-to-left instead of left-to-right
- This is a Molang Versioned Change that only takes effect for Molang expressions in packs that use a min_engine_version of 1.18.10 or higher
- Previously nested conditional expressions like A?B:C?D:E would evaluate as (A?B:C)?D:E, now they evaluate as A?B:(C?D:E)
- Access of missing public variables on other entities will return 0.0 and not cause an error
- Fix loading of public variables containing capital letters not to cause an error
- Added slot.equippable added as a slot option for WearableItemComponent and Molang
- Added all and query.any to check if a value matches all or any of the following values
- Added in_range to check if a value is in the (inclusive) range between a min and max value
Block components (experimental)
- Fixed BlockPartVisibilityComponent for multiplayer by adding network save / load tags
GameTest framework (experimental)
- Renamed mojang-minecraft:Worldobject to mojang-minecraft:world
- In practice, this means World.getDimension code should now read world.getDimension
- Removed mojang-minecraft:Commands — Instead, we are adding runCommand methods on dimension, entity, and player
- In practice, this means that Commands.run(“say Hello World”, dimension) should now read dimension.runCommand(“say Hello World”)
mojang-minecraft module
- World:
- Replaced function getPlayers() : Player[] with function getPlayers(options: EntityQueryOptions = undefined) : EntityIterator — Returns an iterator to a collection containing all players in the dimension. Optionally, options can be used to filter the result
- World.events:
- Added blockBreak and blockPlace events, which are called when a player breaks or places a block in the world
- Added optional argument to events.addEffect. This argument will limit the callback to only fire for specific entities (see EntityEventOptions)
- Item use events:
- Added event events.beforeItemUse — Fires before an item is used. Can be canceled
- Added event events.itemUse — Fires when an item is used and the before event is not canceled
- Added event events.beforeItemUseOn — Fires before an item is used on a block. Can be canceled
- Added event events.itemUseOn — Fires when an item is used on a block and the before event is not canceled
- Note that the following definition events only function with data-driven items created as part of the Holiday Creator Features experiment:
- Added event events.beforeItemDefinitionEvent — Fires before an Item definition event is processed. Can be canceled
- Added event events.itemDefinitionEvent — Fires when the Item definition event is processed and the before event is not canceled
- Added method triggerEvent(eventName : String) — Triggers an event on the ItemStack if an event with the given eventName, as defined in the Items JSON file
- BlockBreakEvent:
- Added property brokenBlockPermutation to indicate which kind of block was broken
- Entity (note that derived types Player and mojang-gametest:SimulatedPlayer also added these APIs as well):
- Added runCommandmethod to run a command as an entity
- Added dimensionproperty to get the dimension the entity is in
- Added function addTag(tag: string): bool — Adds a tag to this entity. Returns true if the tag does not already exist
- Added function hasTag(tag: string): bool — Returns true if the tag exists on this entity
- Added function removeTag(tag: string): bool — Removes a tag from this entity. Returns true if the tag was removed
- Added function getTags(): string[] — Returns all tags on this entity
- Added target property to Entity. target represents the Entity that this Entity is currently targeting, for purposes such as AI targeting
- Added function getEntitiesFromViewVector(options: EntityRaycastOptions): Entity[] — Gets all entities that intersects the ray from the entities view vector
- Added function getBlockFromViewVector(options: BlockRaycastOptions): Block — Gets the first block that intersects the ray from the entities view vector
- Added function setVelocity(velocity: Vector): bool — Sets the velocity of this entity
- Added property viewVector: Vector — Represents the direction that the entity is looking, as a vector
- Added property headLocation: Location — Represents the location of the head of the entity
- Added property bodyRotation: number — Represents the body rotation of the entity as a float (in degrees)
- Added function teleport(location: Location, dimension: Dimension, xRotation (optional): float, yRotation (optional): float)
- Added function teleportFacing(location: Location, dimension: Dimension, facingLocation: Location)
- Player:
- Added method startItemCooldown(itemCategory : string, durationTicks : int) — Starts or resets a cooldown on an item category (for example, ender_pearl) for the given duration in ticks
- Added method getItemCooldown(itemCategory : string) — Returns the remaining duration in ticks that this player has of the given item category. If no cooldown is present, returns 0
- ItemCooldownComponent:
- Added ItemCooldownComponent (item.getComponent(“minecraft:cooldown”))
- Read-only property cooldownCategory : string — Represents the cooldown category of this item.
- Read-only property cooldownTicks : int — Represents the cooldown time in ticks for this item if cooldown is enabled
- method startCooldown(player : Player) — Starts or resets a cooldown for this item on the given player if cooldown is enabled for this item
- ItemType:
- Removed getName method and added read-only property .id
- Dimension:
- Added runCommandmethod to run a command in a dimension
- Added function getEntitiesFromRay(pos: Location, direction: Location, options: EntityRaycastOptions): Entity[] — Gets all entities that intersects the ray starting at a location which extends in direction
- Added function getBlockFromRay(pos: Location, direction: Location, options: BlockRaycastOptions) : Block — Gets the first block that intersects the ray starting at a location which extends in direction
- Added function getPlayers(options: EntityQueryOptions = undefined) : EntityIterator — Returns an iterator to a collection containing all players. Optionally, options can be used to filter the result
- Added function getEntities(options: EntityQueryOptions = undefined) : EntityIterator — Returns an iterator to a collection containing all entities in the dimension. Optionally, options can be used to filter the result
- Updated spawnEntityto take a Location or a BlockLocation
- EntityQueryOptions:
- Added class EntityQueryOptions — Provides additional filtering options when calling getEntities and getPlayers
- EntityQueryScoreOptions:
- Added class EntityQueryScoreOptions — Used with EntityQueryOptions to provide scoreboard filtering
- EntityEventOptions:
- Used to filter events that fire on entities to restrict the callback to only certain ones.
- Property entity: Entity[] — If specified, will restrict to just this entity
- Property entityTypes: string[] — If specified, will restrict to entities with the specified type (for example, minecraft:creeper)
- BlockExplodeEvent:
- Renamed destroyedBlock to block
mojang-gametest module
- Added registerAsync method to register and properly track the state of GameTests using async functions
- Test:
- Added getDimension to get the dimension in which the test is being ran
- AddedgameMode: GameModeparameter to spawnSimulatedPlayer method
- ScriptSimulatedPlayer:
- Added function giveItem(itemStack: ItemStack, selectSlot: boolean)
- Added function setItem(itemStack:ItemStack, slot: number, selectSlot: boolean)
- Renamed destroyBlock to breakBlock
- Renamed stopDestroyingBlock to stopBreakingBlock
- Removed selectSlot method
- Added property selectedSlot: int — Gets or sets the currently selected hotbar slot for the player
Minecraft is available now on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and mobile devices.