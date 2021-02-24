Minecraft Dungeons: Flames of the Nether DLC is Now Available

Say what you want about Minecraft Dungeons, but it’s undeniable that they’re very good and pumping out a steady stream of content. From free updates to full DLCs through the game’s Hero Pass, you have plenty of content waiting should you choose to jump in (or jump back in). As you may have guessed, today is no different. Minecraft Dungeons’ latest purchasable DLC, Flames of the Nether, is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch. The DLC includes plenty of fresh content, all of which you can preview in the trailer below.

The Flames of the Nether DLC, as the name heavily implies, brings you through an adventure into the hellish Nether. The six new levels see you battling everything from Piglins to Hoglins across the Nether’s six biomes and landscapes. All of this, of course, culminating in a challenging mega-boss. We’ll leave that last part for you to find yourselves. It wouldn’t be a new DLC without new weapons though, and Flames of the Nether is chocked full of them. For the first time in Minecraft Dungeons, you’ll wield powerful bone clubs and chainsaw blades in classic DOOM style to tear apart your foes.

If you’re not able to spend money on a brand new DLC though, you aren’t completely out of luck today. Coinciding with today’s DLC release is a new free update for Minecraft Dungeons. This includes a heavy reworking of the Apocalypse Plus mode, Ancient Hunts that provide challenging end-game content, a new Piglin Merchant in your camp, a new currency, and plenty more!

There’s so much to look forward to, so what are you waiting for? Get into Minecraft Dungeons and see all it has to offer. Will you be purchasing and playing the Flames of the Nether update? Let us know in the comments below.