Modern Warfare 2 Players Are Complaining About This LMG for This Strange Reason

Some Modern Warfare 2 players complain about things like maps, unbalanced weapons, Riot Shields, and even core features like the unlock and movement system, and now they are complaining about an unusual reason. LMGs are noisy guns, but according to some players, the RAAL LMG is on another level.

On November 29, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit made a post detailing the annoying issue that has been harming players’ experience for a while. According to the Reddit user, the RAAL LMG has one of the loudest sounds in the game and asks players to use a suppressor if they decide to equip it.

A player stated he used the RAAL LMG to create Dead Silence for everyone in the match. According to him, the 125-round mag of the RAAL LMG and a steady fire rate is enough to stop players from hearing footsteps for a minute. A clever idea to avoid being heard by enemy players on small maps.

Another player stated there is no louder sound than the chopper sound effect at the start of the match. A sound effect that sometimes keeps players from hearing each other on the in-game chat.

Another player states that he loves how the RAAL LMG sounds and has a lot of fun using it to decimate enemies while yelling at them on the in-game voice chat.

Some content creators consider the RAAL MG as one of the best LMGs in the game, and this particular characteristic may hinder players who look to conceal their location when fighting against other players. Users should consider going for a suppressor next time they go into a DMZ or Warzone 2 match.

This LMG has a low aim-down sight speed, so adding a suppressor will not hinder the gun’s capabilities as much as other guns do. This hard-hitting option is perfect for longer ranges, so a suppressor should suffice for keeping a lower profile when hitting unsuspecting targets at long ranges.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022