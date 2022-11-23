Modern Warfare 2 Players Beg for Communication From Developers

Despite many players’ claims that Call of Duty is dead with the launch of the latest title, many players are enjoying the Modern Warfare 2 experience, grinding through the new Battle Pass that came with season one. But some players still think the developers are lacking in the communication department, and a group of fans is being vocal about their demands.

On November 22, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit made a post regarding the lack of communication with the community from the developers’ end, and so far, the post has gotten some attention, gathering more than one thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. According to the Reddit post, after Modern Warfare 2’s season one, players started experiencing many issues, and there is no official acknowledgment or even an official statement telling players they are aware of all the issues and that they are currently working on fixing them.

According to the user, besides the lack of an official statement from Modern Warfare 2’s developers, the game’s Trello board has not been updated and the developers’ Twitter account has not released any kind of tweet regarding the new issues that came with the season one launch on November 16.

The user who made the post clearly states that he does not want the developers to make all the changes the community wants, but a simple heads up on what is being worked on.

Many players remember fondly the days in which Robert Bowling (former Community Manager and Creative Strategist) was working on Infinity Ward and kept players informed on all the things the developers were working on. A few players remember all the hate Robert Bowling got when he was at the company, but at least they got some updates regarding the game’s current state.

Players put a lot of value on developers being transparent about their games and the changes they want to implement. This is another sign that Modern Warfare 2 players wish to receive updates regarding the fixes and changes that will come to the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022