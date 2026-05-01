Fired Chick-fil-A worker slipped behind the counter after his termination, and what he did at the register cost the chain $80,000

A former Chick-fil-A employee in Grapevine, Texas is facing serious charges after authorities linked him to a fraudulent refund scheme that cost the restaurant $80,000. Keyshun Jones, 23, allegedly returned to the location a full month after being fired and used his knowledge of its point-of-sale system to carry out the theft. As detailed by BBC and NBC DFW, Jones was captured on surveillance footage standing unattended behind the service counter, wearing a brown puffer vest, blue jeans, and a backwards white cap rather than the standard red polo uniform.

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According to the Grapevine Police Department, Jones used the register to ring up 800 catering-sized trays of the chain’s mac and cheese and then issued refunds directly to his personal credit cards. A single large tray of the dish typically costs around $100, and each contains nearly 10,000 calories. By processing and immediately refunding those transactions, Jones allegedly funneled just over $80,000 into his own accounts.

The legal fallout was swift, though it took multiple attempts before police could locate him. Jones evaded arrest on several occasions before being taken into custody on April 17, following a coordinated effort by the Texas Attorney General’s Fugitive Task Force and the Fort Worth Police Department. He is currently held at the Green Bay prison in Fort Worth.

$80,000 is a significant hit for a single location to absorb through unauthorized refunds

Jones now faces charges of property theft, money laundering, and evading arrest. The details surrounding his initial termination remain unclear, and it is not known whether he has obtained legal representation. The Grapevine Police Department highlighted surveillance footage as a key component of the investigation, showing Jones interacting with the register while completely unattended.

A Chick-fil-A employee was arrested after accusations of stealing $80,000 with mac & cheese scheme pic.twitter.com/fnFKVGZuvN — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) April 29, 2026

The mechanics of the scheme raise questions about internal controls. Ringing up 800 catering trays is not a subtle act, and it is notable that such a high volume of transactions did not trigger an immediate alert within the company’s financial monitoring systems. Restaurant theft carried out at the register level is not new, with a Colorado dine-and-dash case showing how easily gaps in oversight at food service locations can be exploited.

The fact that a terminated employee was able to access the register without being challenged by any staff member on duty points to a lapse in access control at the store level. The Texas Attorney General’s involvement indicates the state is treating the charges seriously. Fast food chains have faced scrutiny over internal incidents before, with a McDonald’s public health crisis at a Wisconsin location drawing attention to how quickly oversight failures at the franchise level can escalate. Jones is currently in custody awaiting the next steps in his legal proceedings.

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