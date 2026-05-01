Melania quietly pulled King Charles aside at the end of the state visit and sent a message that surprised everyone in the room

The four-day state visit between King Charles III, Queen Camilla, President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania concluded on Thursday, April 30, with a series of personal exchanges that drew considerable attention. While the trip was packed with formal ceremonies and diplomatic engagements, the final moments between the First Lady and the King stood out. As the couples said their goodbyes, Melania asked the King to pass along a message to Catherine, William, and their children, and offered him some personal advice, telling him to “take some time for you.”

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Body language expert Judi James noted that the farewell appeared to show an “authentic closeness” between the two, as highlighted by LADbible. James pointed out that the way the King clutched Melania’s upper arms and his proximity for the kiss reflected a level of warmth he typically reserves for female relatives. It was a moment that cut through the usual rigidity of state protocol.

The farewells were the culmination of a busy schedule that began on Monday, April 27. When the royals arrived at the South Portico of the White House, they were greeted by the President and First Lady for a private tea, followed by a tour of the newly expanded White House beehive on the South Lawn. The day ended with a garden party at the British ambassador’s residence in Washington, with around 650 guests in attendance, including retired British diver Tom Daley, that reportedly required the preparation of up to 3,000 sandwiches.

King Charles became only the second British monarch to address both houses of Congress

Tuesday, April 28, marked the formal State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn, featuring a traditional military arrival and a speech from President Trump. The King then delivered a speech to both houses of the US Congress, becoming only the second British monarch to do so, following Queen Elizabeth II during her 1991 visit. The day concluded with a formal State Dinner at which both the monarch and the President gave speeches.

Melania's heartfelt farewell message to Kate revealed as Trump sends King Charles and Queen Camilla back to the UK with an 'invitation' https://t.co/yWZQywttcL — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 30, 2026

The trip extended to New York on Wednesday, April 29, where the King and Queen attended a 9/11 memorial at One World Trade Center to pay their respects to victims and meet with first responders. That same day, amid Trump’s ongoing legal battles over tariffs back home, the King spent time with senior business leaders while Queen Camilla participated in a literary event marking the 100th anniversary of Winnie-the-Pooh. On the final day, Thursday, April 30, the royals returned to the White House for their formal departure before heading to Virginia to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence.

The exchange of gifts throughout the visit reflected the long-standing ties between the two nations. President Trump presented King Charles with a replica of a letter written in 1785 by American diplomat John Adams to John Jay, describing Adams’ meeting with King George III after the American Revolution to discuss rebuilding relations between Britain and the newly formed United States. In return, the King presented the President with a framed replica of the 1879 design plans for the Resolute Desk.

The desk has its own storied history, as detailed by the White House Historical Association. Made from the timber of the British exploration ship HMS Resolute, it was originally gifted to President Rutherford B. Hayes by Queen Victoria in 1880. It has been used by almost every president since, with a few exceptions, and became a fixture of the Oval Office after returning during the Jimmy Carter administration. The UK, meanwhile, had its own landmark moment that week, with a generational smoking ban receiving Royal Assent on April 29, permanently banning tobacco sales to anyone born after 2008.

Personal gifts were also exchanged. Queen Camilla gave Melania a brooch designed by British artist Fiona Rae, while the First Lady gifted the Queen a set of Tiffany English King Sterling Silver teaspoons and a jar of White House honey. The visit closed with a moment of lighthearted banter when President Trump asked the King if he planned to visit Turnberry in the coming months. The King declined with a laugh, prompting Trump to suggest he come over for a chat anyway.

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