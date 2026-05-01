A diagnosed narcissist says one question can expose NPD in seconds, and the answer reveals a dark truth most people refuse to accept

Jacob Skidmore, an Ohio-based content creator known online as “The Nameless Narcissist,” says there is a single question that can cut straight to the core of Narcissistic Personality Disorder. As detailed by LADbible, Skidmore, who is publicly diagnosed with NPD, shared the question on social media, describing the answer as something that felt “so objectively true” to him when he first heard it.

Recommended Videos

Skidmore has built a significant online following by speaking candidly about life with NPD, a condition often surrounded by stigma and misunderstanding. He kept his own diagnosis private for roughly two years, citing fear of judgment. He noted that this secrecy is common among those with NPD because of the shame-driven nature of the disorder, and that he knows others who have gone decades without disclosing their condition.

NPD is characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, a deep lack of empathy, and a persistent need for admiration, as outlined by the Mayo Clinic. Beneath the outward projection of confidence, individuals with NPD typically have fragile self-esteem and can be destabilized by even minor criticism. The disorder most commonly emerges in the teenage years or early adulthood and is more prevalent in males than females.

The question works because narcissists actually believe the answer

In a 2023 social media clip, Skidmore shared the question that was first posed to him by another person diagnosed with NPD. The question is: “Don’t you think that there are just objectively better and worse people in the world, and people who are superior and inferior, and the rest of the world just wants to ignore that?” His reaction upon hearing it, he said, was immediate: “Oh my God, yes, finally somebody said it.”

Diagnosed narcissist shares the one question to ask someone to tell if they have the condition too https://t.co/qj994Ox348 pic.twitter.com/PrzIUweoB0 — LADbible (@ladbible) April 30, 2026

Skidmore explained that narcissists genuinely operate under this belief system, that some people have more inherent worth than others, and that there are truly “better” and “worse” individuals in the world. This worldview actively drives their behavior. They are constantly working to prove their place among the “better people,” he said, largely because they harbor deep, private fears that they might actually belong among the worst. The disorder’s effects extend well into relationships, which tend to become troubled and unfulfilling, a dynamic that has surfaced in high-profile cases, including a Love Is Blind star’s attempted murder conviction stemming from abuse behind closed doors.

NPD symptoms vary in severity but typically include a consistent pattern of grandiosity and a need for special treatment. People with the disorder often exaggerate their achievements and talents, expect recognition without commensurate accomplishment, and occupy themselves with fantasies of unlimited success, power, or brilliance. They tend to believe they can only be truly understood by equally exceptional people, which frequently leads them to look down on anyone they perceive as ordinary or inferior.

Envy is another common trait, both feeling it toward others and assuming others feel it toward them. This combination of grandiosity, entitlement, and interpersonal exploitation can manifest as arrogance, constant self-promotion, and an insistence on having the best of everything. People with NPD also struggle to recognize or respond to the needs and feelings of those around them, making sustained close relationships difficult.

On the other side of this exterior, individuals with NPD have significant difficulty handling criticism. They can become intensely angry when they do not receive the special recognition they feel they are owed, and interactions with others can quickly become strained. When challenged, they may react with contempt or rage, often attempting to belittle others as a way to reassert their perceived status, a pattern that parallels the kind of explosive interpersonal violence seen in cases like a Wisconsin woman facing a life sentence after a relationship dispute turned fatal. Managing emotions and adapting to change present ongoing challenges, and those with the disorder may withdraw from situations where they fear failure.

Treatment for NPD centers on psychotherapy, though it remains difficult to pursue in practice. Because many people with the disorder do not believe anything is wrong with them, they rarely seek help specifically for NPD. They are more likely to seek treatment for co-occurring issues such as depression or substance misuse, and their difficulty accepting criticism can make it hard to commit to and continue with therapy once it begins.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy