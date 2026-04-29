Wisconsin man wanted to cook chicken drumsticks at home for his girlfriend, but her bizarre reaction to the plan has left her facing a life sentence

Mikayla Kloth is facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide after she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend, Lukas Rosch, to death following a disagreement over dinner plans. According to New York Post, the incident took place at an apartment in the Village of Lac La Belle, Wisconsin, on a Friday night. The situation escalated when Rosch arrived at the apartment with the intention of cooking chicken drumsticks for the couple.

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According to the criminal complaint, Kloth had expressed a preference for going to a bar instead of staying in to eat. She told investigators that Rosch began pushing her buttons, which led to an argument and the eventual stabbing. Rosch suffered a single stab wound to the chest and was pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital. This is a devastating outcome for a simple evening.

It is hard to wrap my head around the fact that a disagreement about using an air fryer could lead to such a violent conclusion. The couple had been dating for approximately three years, but the relationship clearly had underlying issues. Court documents reveal that just one week prior to the stabbing, Rosch had expressed fear of Kloth to his landlord and another woman. He had even gone as far as to say, “Please take my full name, in case something ever happens to me.”

He had already told someone he was scared just a week before

The behavior Kloth displayed after the incident is honestly chilling. The criminal complaint states that she admitted to stabbing Rosch while they were performing CPR on him. She also remarked that if authorities had to lock her up, that was cool. While being transported to the police station, she made what were described as excited utterances. She reportedly stated that she should have just gone to the bar and that the whole thing was irritating.

She also added, “While transporting her, the defendant stated that if [Rosch’s] parents didn’t hate her before, they will hate her now.” Kloth made her initial court appearance on Monday. She is currently being held on a 2 million dollar cash bond and could face a life sentence if she is convicted. This calculated and senseless violence mirrors the tragic story of a husband lured to a vacant home and executed in a plot involving his estranged wife.

🚨⚖️ Girlfriend allegedly stabbed her longtime boyfriend to death after he brought home food to cook instead of taking her out to a bar pic.twitter.com/y561jhBBME — PARROT REPORT 🦜 (@PARROTREPORT) April 29, 2026

The loss of Rosch has left his family devastated. During the court appearance, his father, Michael Rosch, described himself as a shattered man. He pleaded with the court, saying, “Please never let that monster walk the streets ever again.” The family also released a statement expressing their grief over the loss of Lukas John Rosch.

They described him as the most loving, giving, and kind-hearted person anyone could ever meet. They are currently asking for privacy as they try to process this senseless loss. It is a grim reminder of how quickly a situation can spiral out of control. My thoughts are with the family as they navigate this incredibly difficult time. This is a top-tier tragedy that has left a community reeling.

The legal process will now determine the next steps for Kloth as she faces these very serious charges.

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