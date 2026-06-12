College rugby players paid massive fees to compete for the year, then an offensive stunt by a few teammates got the squad slapped with a ban

The London School of Economics men’s rugby club is off the field for the remainder of the academic year following a suspension handed down by the LSE Students’ Union. According to The Tab, this decision, which took effect in March, stems from an incident at the campus bar, The Three Tuns, where members of the squad were spotted wearing T-shirts featuring derogatory messages. While the exact wording on the shirts remains undisclosed, the fallout has been significant for everyone involved with the club.

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The timing of this ban was particularly tough for players who were looking forward to the City Varsity event. This annual showdown between LSE and King’s College usually draws more than 1,000 fans, making it a highlight of the sporting calendar. While the event proceeded in March, the LSE men’s rugby team was notably absent and replaced by an Oxford team. It’s worth noting that the women’s rugby team was unaffected and continued to participate as usual.

You can imagine the frustration felt by many of the players who claim they had nothing to do with the incident. One team member shared their perspective on the situation, saying, “It is unfair the Student’ Union has punished the entire team, even those who genuinely love rugby like myself and have a paid a hefty £140 for the year, but haven’t participated in these incidents.”

The Investigation Behind the Ban

The same player added, “It’s understandable that Varsity has been suspended, but stopping the club’s ability to participate in matches and training make it difficult for those who were simply a part of the club for sport.” It’s a tough spot to be in when you’ve invested your own money into a club only to have the season cut short because of the actions of a few teammates.

The Students’ Union didn’t take this decision lightly and conducted a formal investigation into the matter. Their findings led them to conclude that the club’s conduct fell well short of the standards expected of union members. In an official statement, the Students’ Union noted, “The investigation established clear evidence that conduct linked to the club failed to meet the standards required of Students’ Union members.”

London School of Economics disbands men’s rugby club over misogynist leaflet http://t.co/UpodCGN0H8 — Guardian Education (@GuardianEdu) October 7, 2014

They further explained that the behavior violated explicit instructions previously given to the club’s leadership and created serious risks to student safety and wellbeing. The union emphasized that while they support sporting and social activities, they won’t hesitate to step in when their standards are compromised. This rigid enforcement of organizational rules mirrors recent governance actions on the international stage, where a national team was forced to alter its uniform days before the World Cup.

This isn’t the first time the club has faced disciplinary action. Back in 2014, the team was banned after distributing a seven-page leaflet that contained sexist and homophobic language. That document included derogatory descriptions of other students and sexist opinions regarding women in sports. Given that history, it’s clear the university is taking a very firm stance on maintaining a safe environment. An LSE spokesperson reinforced this commitment to a harassment-free environment.

They stated, “LSE is committed to a working and learning environment where people can achieve their full potential free of all types of harassment.” The university is encouraging anyone who has witnessed or experienced bullying or harassment to reach out through their established support channels.

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