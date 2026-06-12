Trump threatens to ‘take back’ DC if the front-runner democratic socialist candidate wins the mayoral race

President Trump has signaled that the federal government might take control of Washington if a democratic socialist wins the upcoming mayoral election. This statement came during an Oval Office event, where the president addressed the potential political shift in the district, as reported by The Hill.

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When asked about his plans regarding a potential victory for a democratic socialist candidate, Trump said, “I wouldn’t like it — and maybe we take back Washington, run it on the federal basis.” He further emphasized his position by adding, “We won’t put up with it. We’re not going to lose our businesses.” While the president did not explicitly name a specific individual, it is widely understood that his comments were directed at D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George.

Representing Ward 4, Lewis George is currently the front-runner in the race to replace outgoing Mayor Muriel Bowser. Her campaign has focused heavily on issues like housing, public safety, and financial affordability for residents. Recent polling data suggests that she is leading her closest challenger, former D.C. Council member-at-large Kenyan McDuffie, by double digits. The Democratic primary is set to take place on June 16.

This is not the first time the administration has expressed a desire to intervene in local D.C. governance

President Trump has frequently argued for a more significant federal role in the city, citing concerns about homelessness and crime. Back in August 2025, the president made headlines by ordering a federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department. He also deployed National Guard troops to the city.

This move was particularly notable as it marked the first time a president utilized emergency powers under the D.C. Home Rule Act. Section 740 of this law provides the federal government the authority to assume control of the city police force for a period of up to 30 days, provided it remains subject to congressional oversight.

Reporter: Here in Washington DC, there's a Democratic primary for mayor. One of the two leading candidates, Janeese Lewis George, is running Mamdani campaign focused on socialist policies. How would you feel if she emerges victorious?



Trump: Maybe we'd take back Washington, run… pic.twitter.com/GQMHNcePw8 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 11, 2026

Although the police takeover concluded in September 2025, the presence of the National Guard has continued. A guard official indicated earlier this year that the Pentagon intends to maintain the deployment of soldiers in the nation’s capital through 2029. Interestingly, a study conducted recently suggested that the nearly 10-month presence of these troops has not had a measurable impact on violent crime rates in the district. Despite this, President Trump maintains that the city has improved, noting during the Oval Office event, “Washington, now, is a safe, beautiful place. People are coming; restaurants are thriving.”

Janeese Lewis George entered the mayoral race in December 2025 after Mayor Muriel Bowser announced she would not seek another term. Lewis George has served on the city council since 2021, having first come to prominence after defeating incumbent Brandon Todd. Before her time on the council, she served as an assistant attorney general for D.C. Her platform is rooted in a critique of the current local government, which she has described as unresponsive.

In her official launch statement, she said, “Residents face uneven access to opportunity and a city government that on its best days feels unresponsive, and on its worst, is leaving residents out in the cold all because leaders have chosen to prioritize the needs of the well-connected over us. That’s wrong, it’s not the DC we should be and that’s why I’m running for Mayor.” She also stated, “I will work with anyone to improve the lives of people here at home, and I will stand up to anyone who gets in our way.”

Her political background includes past comments regarding the funding of law enforcement, a topic that has generated significant debate in previous election cycles. Addressing these concerns, she explained her perspective by stating, “It wasn’t that we were against police officers, it was Black people saying we don’t want to be murdered. The notion that we’re just saying we don’t want to be killed and we want to trust our officers does not mean we don’t respect and love our officers and support them.”

The race is being watched closely, especially as other democratic socialist candidates have seen success in mayoral contests in cities like Seattle and New York City. With the primary approaching on June 16, the tension between local political priorities and federal oversight remains a central theme.

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